‘Like something from Wrong Turn babe’: Woman walks around dorm in face mask, not realizing she’s become a horror movie character

Self-care doesn’t look the same for everyone. But whether you like working out or binge-watching a new reality show or getting out in nature, you’ll want to remember this tale the next time you think about putting on a face mask.

TikTok user @katiestaffordx shared a hilarious and fear-inducing story of when she stayed in a hostel dorm and decided to use a face mask. It sounds innocent, except that the beauty treatment had so much pink foam on it that she resembled a slasher villain. Sometimes hotels can be scary… but, instead of hearing strange noises or wondering if ghost was haunting her room, Katie realized the scariest thing was her self-care moment.

Although Katie said she looked like Miss Piggy, many commenters were thinking of one horror movie in particular. One user wrote, “like someone from Wrong Turn babe.” Another said, “It’s giving House of Wax,” which is a good reference (but not a good movie). More commenters agreed that this was a jump scare for the ages. One person wrote, “Nothing could’ve prepared me for that camera flip” and another said, “I was NOT ready for that reveal.” Everyone agreed that her partner’s shocked expression was one of the best parts of the video.

The Wrong Turn franchise is about college kids who come across cannibals when hiking. So, the opposite of a nice, soothing, self-care moment. The first film was released in 2003 and the seventh and most recent entry came out in 2021. The villains have eerie deformed faces, stringy hair, and bloody teeth, and they are absolutely not someone you want to come across in a hotel room when traveling. Or in the woods. Or anywhere. You might not even want to watch them on your TV in the comfort of your own home, which is totally fair. But, even though the Wrong Turn comparison is apt, Katie’s Miss Piggy idea isn’t far off, either. The beloved Muppet would probably love taking some time to herself… and then would find something to complain to Kermit about later.

The other hostel guests might not have expected to see Katie with her creepy pink mask, but face masks have been massively popular for years. In a study from 2023 by The Benchmarking Company, 73% of 3,554 American women called masks a “treat.” Sheet masks and clay masks are the most common types, although people make their own at home using milk and even food. You can even whip up a concoction that is made from yogurt, avocado, and oats… although, sure, seeing someone with a green face might be just as frightening as this pink foaming creation.

Hotels may have a nicer and cozier reputation, but hostels have become a crucial part of many people’s travel experiences. For one thing, they’re much cheaper. According to Forbes, a Hostelworld report from 2016 found that people 18-35 chose to stay in hostels over hotels. 72% of those booking hostels were traveling by themselves and happy to make friends on their trips. So, it’s not out of the question to see a beautiful new place and lay down your head at night in an affordable hostel… and maybe see another traveler trying out a new face mask. Remember Katie’s story so you won’t be alarmed. And maybe stay home when you try out a foaming mask!

