Harrison Butker Viral Response Video TikTok
All images via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘Literally no one can argue with this’: Harrison Butker’s nemesis ends the patriarchy in 7 seconds with hot take on ‘women belonging in the kitchen’

The TikToker adds to a growing chorus of reactions to the speech heard 'round the world.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 06:53 pm

The fallout from Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech continues, recently spawning a viral hot take that destroys many of the footballer’s arguments within the span of seven seconds.

Recommended Videos

For those not following, Butker gave a commencement speech at the graduation ceremony of Benedictine College in May, during which he condemned — among other things — abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, and the LGBTQ community. 

Butker’s thoughts on the gay community are pretty rich for someone who makes a living running directly into other men, but he didn’t stop there. Butker also mused (which is perhaps too intelligent of a word) on the “diabolical lies” told to women about their place in society, saying that a woman’s most important role should be as a “homemaker.”

Naturally, snippets of the speech quickly went viral, prompting responses from those who were in the audience and even fellow footballers Travis and Jason Kelce. Now, another person has come out of the woodwork to share a viral hot take response to Butker’s claims, specifically those around women’s role in the home.

Taking to TikTok this week, user @violettrawrxd delivered an incisive message which essentially destroys Butker’s argument, amassing over one million likes and five million views in the process. Citing actual statistics from the US, the TikToker wrote in the now-viral video: “Someone tell me why 77% of professional chefs are men yet women are supposed to be in the kitchen.”

@violettrawrxd

It just kind of clicked#fyp

♬ original sound – malicigo

The video plainly lays bare the foolishness of claims like Butker’s, while also pointing to the fact that even industries thought to be run by women are somehow still dominated by men. Users quickly flocked to the comment section to share their agreement, with one writing that they had been “thinking the same thing” and others declaring “no one can argue with this.” 

“This has been my argument for so long,” one user quipped, with another adding that the TikTok creator is “on to something.” It marks just one more development in the ongoing furore over Butker’s speech, which most recently caught the attention of Katy Perry.

Taking to her own social media, the pop star shared a heavily edited video of Butker’s speech, reworking it into words of affirmation for “my girls, my graduates and my gays,” she wrote in the caption. “Fixed it,” she added.

Butker himself addressed the controversy late last month, saying he was shocked by the reaction but does “not regret” sharing his conservative Christian views. As all the dust settles, I guess it’s a question of whose side you’re on; a beloved pop star who birthed hits like “California Girls,” or a Christian who can’t seem to find his razor.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Never get in an empty subway car’: New Yorker finds herself in the middle of a horror movie when she boards utterly deserted train
TikTok screenshots via arisotodeh
TikTok screenshots via arisotodeh
TikTok screenshots via arisotodeh
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Never get in an empty subway car’: New Yorker finds herself in the middle of a horror movie when she boards utterly deserted train
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘See you later, alligator’: Fearless beagle protects his humans when a legitimate alligator tries to break into their house
TikTok video beagle protects home from alligator screengrabs
TikTok video beagle protects home from alligator screengrabs
TikTok video beagle protects home from alligator screengrabs
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
Videos
Videos
‘See you later, alligator’: Fearless beagle protects his humans when a legitimate alligator tries to break into their house
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Bro said I know a spot’: Cat leads owner on a creepy side quest to an abandoned boat, and we need to know if they made it out alive
TikTok Cat Leads Users To Abandoned Boat
TikTok Cat Leads Users To Abandoned Boat
TikTok Cat Leads Users To Abandoned Boat
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Bro said I know a spot’: Cat leads owner on a creepy side quest to an abandoned boat, and we need to know if they made it out alive
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘I love when teachers show their lore’: History teacher dazzles his students with stunning ‘Candy Shop’ instrumental
TikTok Candy Shop teacher
TikTok Candy Shop teacher
TikTok Candy Shop teacher
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I love when teachers show their lore’: History teacher dazzles his students with stunning ‘Candy Shop’ instrumental
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 2, 2024
Read Article ‘You have literally blown my mind’: Woman wants to know how to dispose of old knives without looking like a murderer, and we’re stumped
TikTok knives disposal video
TikTok knives disposal video
TikTok knives disposal video
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You have literally blown my mind’: Woman wants to know how to dispose of old knives without looking like a murderer, and we’re stumped
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Never get in an empty subway car’: New Yorker finds herself in the middle of a horror movie when she boards utterly deserted train
TikTok screenshots via arisotodeh
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Never get in an empty subway car’: New Yorker finds herself in the middle of a horror movie when she boards utterly deserted train
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘See you later, alligator’: Fearless beagle protects his humans when a legitimate alligator tries to break into their house
TikTok video beagle protects home from alligator screengrabs
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
Videos
Videos
‘See you later, alligator’: Fearless beagle protects his humans when a legitimate alligator tries to break into their house
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Bro said I know a spot’: Cat leads owner on a creepy side quest to an abandoned boat, and we need to know if they made it out alive
TikTok Cat Leads Users To Abandoned Boat
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Bro said I know a spot’: Cat leads owner on a creepy side quest to an abandoned boat, and we need to know if they made it out alive
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘I love when teachers show their lore’: History teacher dazzles his students with stunning ‘Candy Shop’ instrumental
TikTok Candy Shop teacher
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I love when teachers show their lore’: History teacher dazzles his students with stunning ‘Candy Shop’ instrumental
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 2, 2024
Read Article ‘You have literally blown my mind’: Woman wants to know how to dispose of old knives without looking like a murderer, and we’re stumped
TikTok knives disposal video
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You have literally blown my mind’: Woman wants to know how to dispose of old knives without looking like a murderer, and we’re stumped
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 2, 2024
Author
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.