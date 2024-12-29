‘Lord, fix it!’: Florida ‘kindergartener’ advises men to buy a Rolex and go into debt, then flaunts fiance he bagged with his ‘formula’

What’s the worst financial advice you can give to someone in their 20s? If you answered, “Buy a Rolex and go into debt,” congratulations, you might just qualify to be Florida’s next financial “guru.”

Social media platforms have become fertile grounds for self-anointed financial prophets and lifestyle gurus who promise the moon if only you’ll buy into their over-leveraged world views. In a digital age where followers might equate to credibility, it’s alarming yet unsurprising that figures like @stevenpultefam flourish — his bio alone might make Warren Buffett weep for the future of capitalism. He’s the self-proclaimed next big thing in real estate, ready to build the next Berkshire Hathaway with a strategy centered around, wait for it… accruing debt.

What exactly is this Florida man preaching? According to his thread on X, he’s urging young men in their early 20s to invest in a Rolex watch.

If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Rolex.



Go into debt if you have to — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 27, 2024

His rationale? “Having a nice watch communicates status to women and business relationships.” More than a time-telling device, in his eyes, a Rolex is an investment in one’s future, magically poised to appreciate in value while simultaneously boosting your dating profile.

This is not satire. You can get a Rolex for 4 grand



Having a nice watch communicates status to women and business relationships



And if you buy it right it will hold its value if not appreciate pic.twitter.com/r5rrpjyeD3 — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 27, 2024

He even goes so far as to claim that a Rolex is a better investment than “buying a goofy Gucci t-shirt on a credit card.”

The amount of normies saying to just buy bitcoin or the s&p instead are missing the point



It’s about improving status today to help improve earnings potential or dating value in the most cost effective way



Better than buying a goofy Gucci t shirt on a credit card — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 28, 2024

And, oh, the romantic tale he spins! According to him, his Rolex GMT Master II didn’t just tell time, it told his future wife “this guy’s a keeper.”

This girl saw my Rolex gmt master II (pictured) and now we’re getting married



Case closed pic.twitter.com/HpU9jtnaLK — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 28, 2024

Our sage doesn’t stop at just one piece of extravagant advice. He doubles down:

Take on more debt

And buy another one pic.twitter.com/TT384hcUDS — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 29, 2024

…because if one Rolex doesn’t do the trick, surely a second mortgage on your wrist will seal the deal. At this point, it’s hard to tell if he’s being serious or if this is some sort of satirical performance art. Either way, it’s a prime example of the kind of financial “advice” that should be avoided like the plague. News flash, @stevenpultefam: Most well-adjusted individuals seek partners who bring more to the table than an overpriced accessory and a mountain of debt.

I’m sure she is lovely but marrying a man because he owns a Rolex, and buying a Rolex so that a woman will marry you, are both, uhm, ill-advised https://t.co/EG7DntyN5b — Julia Gulia (@JuliaJuliagulia) December 28, 2024

And speaking of debt, can we talk about how reckless it is to encourage young people to dive into financial quicksand for the sake of impressing others? The average college graduate is already saddled with a soul-crushing $29,900 in student loan debt. The responses to @stevenpultefam’s thread are a mixed bag of disbelief, mockery, and genuine concern.

Or you can put that $4K toward a house. Or your student debt. Or a new car. Don’t be Steven. — Miles J Fenucci (@FenucciMiles) December 28, 2024

One sarcastic soul quips:

There was a time when men lied about their age to fight in wars. Now they’re talking about impressing women by going into debt for a Rolex. Lord, fix it! pic.twitter.com/zbjP6jEhLX — Tia J. (@SimplyGrace) December 29, 2024

Another astute observer laments:

Lol, no. Don’t go into debt to buy a Rolex in your early 20s to impress a woman or business partners. This is a dumb decision pushed by Steven, who is a kindergartner. (And if a woman doesn’t want you because you don’t have a Rolex, you’ve dodged a bullet.) pic.twitter.com/JhklFz94ZD — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 28, 2024

The notion that someone would agree to marry a person based solely on their choice of wristwear is not only preposterous but also deeply insulting to everyone involved. It reduces relationships to a shallow transaction, where love can be bought with a hunk of metal and some gears. Let’s not all rush out to max our credit cards on Rolexes just yet. In the real world, success is built on sustainable choices, not just on how shiny your accessories are.

But hey, if you’re taking financial advice from a Florida man on the internet who thinks going into debt for a watch is a solid life choice, then maybe you’re not too far off from the target audience for Donald Trump’s latest venture. You can’t put a price tag on common sense. And if you can, it’s probably not $100K, and it’s definitely not a watch endorsed by Trump.

