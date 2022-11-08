Lynda Carter joins Tumblr and instantly threatens Ryan Reynolds

Suffering Sappho! Wonder Woman Emeritus and all-around gracious and benevolent Twitter Queen Lynda Carter has joined old-school blogging platform Tumblr. Does this mean that she’s taking preemptive steps to leave Twitter as many other celebs have in the wake of the company’s takeover by electric car magnate and current “Chief Twit” Elon Musk? Or is she just spreading out her online wings?

Joined Tumblr, because somebody has to put Deadpool in his place. @VancityReynolds https://t.co/FRsyVAFt6R — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 8, 2022

Carter announced that she had joined the service in a Tweet made this morning and put the blame for it squarely on the shoulders of Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds caused a bit of a stir a few days ago when he announced that he would be joining the service, presumably in case he needed to jump ship following any future debacles due to Musk’s sketchy new changes for Twitter.

Reynolds was immediately up to his typical cheekiness once he started posting on Tumblr, so perhaps Carter did actually join up as well to keep an eye on him. Carter has been on Twitter since 2010 but in recent years has become one of the site’s more beloved users due to her combination of sass, defense of human rights, and the occasional slightly spicy pic from her long modeling career. And like Reynolds, she’s been known to engage in witty banter with her fellow celebs on the platform. Perhaps she’s joining Tumblr just to keep an eye on the competition.

Tumblr has been around almost as long as Twitter, and the services micro-blogging business model has a lot of similarities to Twitter. Users can post multimedia just as on Twitter and they arguably have much more control over their user experience and are enabled to use HTML coding to affect the appearance of their own micro-blogs.

ok ryan reynolds can come to tumblr. he has the right vibe. but if Any Other Famous People fuckin try it theyre just gonna get eggshelled off the planet 😂 go away famous people, there's a very clear reason tumblr is the most comfortable place — Julia 🚨 (@WalkingInland) November 4, 2022

That said, not all Tumblr users are going to necessarily support a celebrity incursion. While Tumblr is far from drama-free, it doesn’t typically have to deal with star drama. That might not be the case in the next few months as the epic shakedown of Musk’s new and “improved” Twitter continues.