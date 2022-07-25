Actor Lynda Carter is best known for her turn as Wonder Woman from 1975-79, lately has been a hit on social media like Twitter, and now the 71-year-old says her key to new virality is her team of marketers.

Carter makes the revelation in an article published by The Guardian today. The article touches on her recent work in music – including a song done in memory of her late husband – and Carter says her team of young women and two guys get her vibe.

“They get my voice, and my strengths and my weaknesses, and my sense of humor.”

The article goes on to note Carter hopes to inspire younger generations, touches on how her version of the famed character was required to titillate and not be as feminist as later incarnations and she has never wanted to go to the San Diego Comic-Con. As well, Carter says she still misses her late husband, Robert Altman, and the secret to their marriage was their regular flexibility.

“The guy that I married was handsome, smart, loving. He really did not hold me back in anything I wanted to do. On the contrary, he encouraged me to go back to singing again. Or: ‘don’t worry, take that movie, I’ll deal with the kids, I’ll bring ’em every weekend, we’ll figure it out.’ And I would do the same for him. If we had a vacation plan, I wouldn’t take a movie, or a singing tour, or something like that, because we had family plans. And we spent as much time as a family together as possible.”

Carter recently appeared on television on Supergirl and Wonder Woman 1984 on the larger screen. She will appear next in Wonder Woman 3. You can find Lynda Carter and the team on Twitter at @RealLyndaCarter.