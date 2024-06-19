‘Made it home just in time for the grand finale’: Renters arrive home from work to witness their entire ceiling collapse inward

I’m going to level with you here; I don’t know your story. I’m unfamiliar with the intimate details of your life, and have no right to make any judgment calls about your experiences.

Recommended Videos

That said, I feel comfortable saying that very few of us have had a day quite as uniquely horrible as the one faced by Mr. Ryan Matheson last week. Suckier things can happen, to be sure, but there’s a certain malicious poetry to this particular event that pads its overall suck factor in the aggregate.

Shared via TikTok‘s @barstoolsports, the above video sees poor Ryan return to his apartment after a long day at work, only to be greeted by a ceiling that’s barely holding itself together. Ryan whispers to us and himself, perhaps in hopes that the ceiling will take pity on him. Then the other proverbial shoe (and the ceiling) drops, coating Ryan’s apartment in dust, drywall, and utter misery. Between his furniture, electronics, and enthusiasm, there were no survivors.

But out of death comes life, and after witnessing this, the comments section came alive, rhyming off such lines as “Contractor here. The issue is that the ceiling needs to stay UP” and “That apartment went from 2,000 a month to 4,000 because it’s now an open concept,” all while applauding the apartment’s smoke detector for demonstrating such a firm grasp on comedic timing. Indeed, after your ceiling inadvertently implodes, what else can you do at that point but try to find the humor of it all?

But once the cope-infused chuckles have all passed, getting down to business is a must because ceilings are not supposed to do that, and somebody needs to answer for such an event. According to injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, the steps Ryan should take from here are to gather maintenance records, document the damage and/or injury that occurred as a result of the event, and get in touch with an attorney who can help him identify the responsible party, be it a negligent landlord or a construction company that decided to phone it in on this job.

Of course, this could have been avoided if Ryan didn’t insist on having a ceiling in his apartment, so maybe this whole thing was his fault all along.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy