‘Manager def wins this one’: Employee getting chastised for clock-in cheat wins herself literally zero fans

Sometimes it’s best not to tell your side of the story, as proven by this viral TikTok. Creator Chymarron officially shared a video she sneakily filmed while her manager confronted her about an issue at work. The manager approached Chymarron at the end of her lunch break asking her about how and when she clocks in for work. She shared that she’d noticed that Chymarron had been clocking in from her phone when her car was not in the parking lot.

Chymarron became very defensive, questioning her boss’s authority to check on her through surveillance and why her commute and getting ready process didn’t count toward her hours worked that day. After hopping on the defense, she seemed to think her followers may be on her side, unfortunately for her that was not the case.

Viewers took to the comments of the viral video to point out how nice and reasonable the manager was being while Chymarron got mad for getting caught. One commenter even said they wouldn’t be mad if their boss approached them as she had in the video. “I’d be like ‘Yeah, you got me.'”

However, a surprising amount of commenters agreed that being paid for their commute wasn’t totally unreasonable, despite how the creator addressed it. In fact, research shows that the average American spends 90,000 hours of their life at work, not including whatever commute or outside hours they may have. Andrew Naber of Gettysburg College also claims that time spent at work has an effect on a person’s overall happiness as well, so Chymarron may have simply found the key to lifelong happiness by clocking in while she sleeps.

At the very least she seems unphased by the comments from both her viewers and her boss and has even made more jokes about the situation. Although, viewers are still rooting for her manager in the comments, and serve as a gentle reminder to offer bosses the patience and respect that they give you.