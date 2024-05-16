Jordin and Sean Herman
Screenshots via Jordin/NewsChannel5/OnlyFans
Category:
True Crime
Social Media

Who is the Nashville cop who appeared in an OnlyFans video?

He might have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for one tiny detail.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 16, 2024 02:40 pm

Police officers have a right to do whatever they want to when they’re off duty — within reason. But in April 2024, one Nashville cop tested the limits of what he can do in his spare time, and it got him fired.

Recommended Videos

In an OnlyFans video called Can’t Believe He Didn’t Arrest Me posted that month, an adult content creator named Jordin is pulled over in a traffic stop. There’s a guy with Jordin in the car, holding a camera. He scolds Jordin for driving too fast, and she tells him she’ll expose herself to the officer and get out of the ticket. The uniformed officer approaches the car, and Jordin does just that after telling the officer she doesn’t have her license and registration. At first, the cop is unimpressed, but then she offers to let the policeman touch her, and he lets her off with a warning.

You can’t see the cop’s face or badge in the video, but eagle-eyed viewers spotted what they thought was the Metro Nashville Police patch in the footage. Based on that alone, someone reported the video to the Nashville police, and the policeman was identified, NewsChannel5 reported.

Which cop appeared in the OnlyFans video?

via Levi Ismail/NewsChannel5 Nashville/Instagram

Sean Herman was the Nashville police officer who appeared in the OnlyFans video, and he reportedly knows Jordin and the other man in the video and agreed to be in Jordin’s skit. Once Herman was caught, he was promptly fired. ” .. [T]hat was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency,” Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron said when Herman’s firing was announced.

According to the New York Post, a woman identifying as Jordin wrote on Reddit, “[The video] was a stunt and totally consensual and private property,” and Herman was off-duty, she said. “The fact they fired him is stupid,” she added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Take that degree and run!’: Female student who witnessed Harrison Butker’s offensive graduation speech hits back at his ‘horrible’ comments
susi.leisegang
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Take that degree and run!’: Female student who witnessed Harrison Butker’s offensive graduation speech hits back at his ‘horrible’ comments
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Hair like Lord Farquaad, attitude of a toad’: Woman challenges rude 6ft, 200-pound man who tried to steal her bar chair to a beatdown
TikTok screenshots via user littledrownedrat/Lord Farquaad from Shrek
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Hair like Lord Farquaad, attitude of a toad’: Woman challenges rude 6ft, 200-pound man who tried to steal her bar chair to a beatdown
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘It’s literally just a crawfish’: Women descend into hysterics when crustacean comes to say hello, but the little guy gets the last laugh
Makaleeowens3
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘It’s literally just a crawfish’: Women descend into hysterics when crustacean comes to say hello, but the little guy gets the last laugh
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 16, 2024
Read Article What is the Pizza Meter and why does TikTok think it means World War 3 is coming?
Pizza
Category: Politics
Politics
Social Media
Social Media
What is the Pizza Meter and why does TikTok think it means World War 3 is coming?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘We live in the Matrix’: Man casually explaining his iron-tight proof that the real world is an illusion will leave you questioning everything
E_jones34
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘We live in the Matrix’: Man casually explaining his iron-tight proof that the real world is an illusion will leave you questioning everything
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Take that degree and run!’: Female student who witnessed Harrison Butker’s offensive graduation speech hits back at his ‘horrible’ comments
susi.leisegang
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Take that degree and run!’: Female student who witnessed Harrison Butker’s offensive graduation speech hits back at his ‘horrible’ comments
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Hair like Lord Farquaad, attitude of a toad’: Woman challenges rude 6ft, 200-pound man who tried to steal her bar chair to a beatdown
TikTok screenshots via user littledrownedrat/Lord Farquaad from Shrek
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Hair like Lord Farquaad, attitude of a toad’: Woman challenges rude 6ft, 200-pound man who tried to steal her bar chair to a beatdown
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘It’s literally just a crawfish’: Women descend into hysterics when crustacean comes to say hello, but the little guy gets the last laugh
Makaleeowens3
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘It’s literally just a crawfish’: Women descend into hysterics when crustacean comes to say hello, but the little guy gets the last laugh
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 16, 2024
Read Article What is the Pizza Meter and why does TikTok think it means World War 3 is coming?
Pizza
Category: Politics
Politics
Social Media
Social Media
What is the Pizza Meter and why does TikTok think it means World War 3 is coming?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘We live in the Matrix’: Man casually explaining his iron-tight proof that the real world is an illusion will leave you questioning everything
E_jones34
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘We live in the Matrix’: Man casually explaining his iron-tight proof that the real world is an illusion will leave you questioning everything
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 15, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.