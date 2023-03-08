Marjorie Taylor Greene proves that she can walk through a door and bang a gavel, so bring on the memes

House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy passed the speaker’s gavel to the controversial Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene today and while the building didn’t burst into flames, the comments online were definitely fiery. This was the first time Greene held the position, which was a symbolic comeback after being stifled by former speaker Nancy Pelosi for two years.

Ever since McCarthy took over, Greene’s seen her political cache rise considerably. After her banging of the gavel, she left to attend a COVID-19 hearing, where she’ll question Biden cabinet members about China and the origin of the virus.

The House will be in order. pic.twitter.com/8154CGMQqQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 8, 2023

All that is decidedly unfun and probably not great for the country but we can take solace in her getting constantly roasted by people all over the world. Let’s take a look.

Wow. Imagine being in a classroom and the biggest fool in the class becomes the substitute teacher. — James ミルキー Mielke (@LimitedRunJames) March 8, 2023

At least she dressed up.

Worst cosplay ever. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) March 8, 2023

Pretty direct.

What a fucking shit show — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) March 8, 2023

This is fun if not a bit dramatic.

Signs of the apocalypse:

•The earth's waters rise above the mountains.

•The waters sink so low they cannot be seen anymore.

•The waters return to their original position.

•All sea animals gather on the surface and bellow unintelligibly.

•The waters burn from east to… https://t.co/7NJWiijytg — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 8, 2023

People seem to think she’s not the brightest person around.

Good analogy.

This is like when firemen let kids ride on their laps and steer the big wheel — 𝙗𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙨𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙠𝙚 …… 🎧 𝘪𝘯 𝘣𝘪𝘰 (@blackhorse_pike) March 8, 2023

Brutal, this one is.

Happy “Look at me now day” to all! 😂 pic.twitter.com/z7X9lLKWe9 — CanineTweeter (@CatEyes07666) March 8, 2023

Classic!

Not really sure what’s going on here but…

I am just sharing these, everyone relax.

Oh, I forgot about the space lasers.

Let’s make the space laser lady, who didn’t know what happened during the revolutionary war or what is in the constitution, speaker of the house. Jesus freakin congress. — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) March 8, 2023

McCarthy catching some collateral damage!

You’re a traitor and bring shame to the House of Representatives. And @SpeakerMcCarthy is the weakest speaker in 243 years to hold the title. #GOPBetrayedAmerica — Cristy Wilkinson (@crcwilkinson) March 8, 2023

People making some weird comparisons here.

All right let’s finish this off with a measured response – one that notes the historical aspect of the day but is also disapproving of what’s happening.

As a fellow woman I would like to acknowledge this moment for you. It's a high honor, especially on International Women's Day. I may despise your politics but I do acknowledge you womanhood.



Signed,



Lola (she/her)



PS…Stop! — Lola Gayle (@LolaGayleC) March 8, 2023

What a time to be alive. Oh and that blame Biden thing? Case in point:

BREAKING: Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield tells @RepMTG COVID-19 was likely created by gain-of-function research funded by Dr. Fauci and the NIAID.



pic.twitter.com/AIuMPRw5Ew — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 8, 2023

I would be remiss to not point out that this is a big, body breaking stretch pinning the origins of the pandemic on Biden. Even Fox News didn’t take that angle, saying “The former CDC director also said that he ‘absolutely’ believes the Wuhan Institute of Virology was engaging in gain-of-function research.” How she made a leap in logic from that is anyone’s guess.