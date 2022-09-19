Marvel fans think ‘Avengers 5’ and ‘Avengers 6’ are destined for delays

We’ve got three years to kill until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars hit cinemas, but fans are starting to think we’ll be waiting much longer.

Initially announced as two films coming out both in 2025, the increasing slate of projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has many wondering if there will be adequate time to get two Avengers films out so quickly. Destin Daniel Cretton has been confirmed to take on The Kang Dynasty as well as a Shang-Chi sequel, which makes for one heck of a schedule.

One Marvel diehard has given their rationale for believing we’re in for a sweeping change in release dates before any new Avengers film.

The upcoming slate of Marvel movies is looking absolutely stacked, with several sequels confirmed but yet to take a release date, and the introduction of the Fantastic Four, Blade, the Celestials, and many more. Add on top the curious future for Spider-Man’s sequels, and it’s looking awful tight.

Not all fans are thinking we’ll see delays, with one commenter suggesting Marvel planned well and truly ahead to make sure they could get all the projects out in time.

When it comes to picking Shang-Chi or an Avengers film to get delayed though, there’s absolutely only one feasible option for Marvel Studios, sorry Shang-Chi fans.

The last few Marvel phases has seen huge shifts in release dates thanks to the successes of the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy. Originally The Marvels was meant to have already released, but is now still 12 months from a cinematic release.

The final film in Phase Four, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is set to debut Nov. 11.