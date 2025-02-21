‘May this hacker find me’: Student unlocks portal to find that a stranger accidentally did weeks of physics homework for her

Nobody likes doing homework and with good reason – spending all day in school only to have to come home and do more work? Who’s idea even was that? Wouldn’t it be nice if someone would just come along and do all that work for us?

Unfortunately, this is the real world, and stuff like that doesn’t happen. Or does it? An individual on TikTok by the name of Maddje shared her peculiar story which had her scratching her head. It started with an email telling Maddje that a new device had logged into her account. Normally, something like this would ring a few alarm bells – cyber security certainly ain’t no joke, people.

The hacker did Maddje a favor

However, it turns out there was no reason to worry whatsoever, as whoever had logged into the account had actually helped Maddje. Upon investigation, she would discover that all of her AP Physics homework for the next few weeks had been completed. Now, normally if someone’s hacking into your accounts, it’s never good news, but in this situation, it was the best case scenario. We’ve heard of white hat, grey hat, and black hat hackers, but what type of hacker logs into someone else’s account to complete their homework?

TikTok is filled with weird and wonderful mysteries, but this one is genuinely perplexing. One commenter asked if the assignments were done correctly, and Maddje confirmed that they had indeed been answered correctly for the most part. So, what’s actually going on here? Who is this mysterious hacker? What are their motivations? Is this some kind of psychological power-move? So many questions! The video has since gone viral, receiving over 33 million views in the process, so you’d think there might be a good chance the hacker has seen the clip.

Who was the hacker?

The beautiful thing about TikTok is that sometimes the algorithm will actually give you the answers to your question. It’s like two pieces of a puzzle coming together, and in this case, the other piece is another POV from user Sage Wilson, who might just be the person who did Maddje’s homework.

So the supposed “hacker” was not actually a hacker after all – at least not intentionally. What apparently happened is Sage somehow logged into the wrong account and accidentally did Maddje’s homework instead of her own. She promised to let whoever’s homework she did copy her work if they send it back to her.

Of course, viewers were quick to link the two pieces of the puzzle together and the comments underneath both videos mention the other user. But not everybody was convinced that Sage was the actual Homework Hacker, with one user asking if this was satire.

The original poster has yet to confirm whether Sage was the individual behind the initial hack. It’s possible that the other POV was a genius ploy by Sage to ride on the coattails of a relatively big viral video, and if that was the plan, then it’s certainly paid off as her own video currently sits at over 20 million views.

