‘Girl, are you about to solve a crime?!?’: Woman discovers a whole car buried in her yard, and now she’s determined to dig it up

True crime TikTok has been thriving these past few weeks. First, a woman found a mysterious rug in her backyard. Then, a family discovered human teeth in their backyard. And now, it seems, a whole car has been uncovered in someone else’s — alongside a rug. Gasp.

That’s right — this time, RugTok and CarTok have teamed up, and we get to witness it in real-time on Nemo the Pony’s TikTok account (@radagast09). It all started when the pony’s owners — alongside their adorable cat, Tom — began digging on their property, as one does, when they unexpectedly hit a strong, mysterious metal object with a shovel. The more they dug, the clearer it became what they had struck. It was, in fact, a car.

At first, the digging started slowly. Only a bit of the bumper was visible, but as the TikToker continued to dig, more began to emerge — clear signs that this wasn’t just a random piece of metal. During her initial excavation, she found a black glove near the car. On the second day of digging, she discovered not only a second glove but also a rug. “WHY are people burying rugs (or cars)???” she wondered in the comment section — we’re asking the exact same question.

After all, with two mysterious rugs already found in recent weeks — which may or may not be linked to crimes — the internet was shocked to learn that somewhere else in America, a car was found buried next to a large rug. “Of all the videos of random finds, I think yours is the one where I’d say, ‘call the police.’ You’ve got gloves, tarps, rugs, and a car,” one user commented.

Of course, the digging didn’t stop there. In three more videos, the user tries to unearth more of the car, hoping to identify its brand or find anything significant. However, without an excavator — armed only with a shovel and a hand saw — it was clear this would take some time. Eventually, while digging even more, she discovered one more detail: the car had multiple holes in its doors.

That’s right. On top of the suspicious gloves, rug, and car, the user also discovered that the vehicle was full of holes, which many followers assumed were bullet holes — and it certainly looks that way. On the fifth day, however, Nemo’s owner managed to uncover more of the car, and though she still couldn’t identify the make, TikTok feuds quickly solved that for her. “We found it. That wheel design is specific to the 2005 Dodge Durango Limited Overland,” replied Carfax.

One mystery was solved, but now, with all the gathered evidence — a car with possible bullet holes, black gloves, and mysterious rugs — many more questions surfaced, to the point where many TikTok users began to wonder if she had just unearthed a crime scene. “Girl, are you about to solve a crime?!?” one user asked. Meanwhile, other comments simply praised her persistence, unlike, well… Katie. “The rug lady could never lmao,” joked another.

Now, you may be wondering how the story ended, and we might be about to ruin the true crime fantasy for you. According to Nemo’s owner, she did call the police. However, upon further inspection, they concluded that finding this kind of buried scrap in rural areas isn’t uncommon. It may simply be an old, rundown car that was used for target practice. Essentially, if she finds any new information that could help identify the car, she’ll notify them.

All in all, the user doesn’t believe her property is the scene of a crime, though she mentioned she’s planning to bring in heavy machinery to clear land for a pasture for her horses — and she’ll likely be digging out the car soon, promising to keep everyone updated on any potential discoveries.

