Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Tiktok user finding a car buried in her backyard
Via Tiktok / @radagast09
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Girl, are you about to solve a crime?!?’: Woman discovers a whole car buried in her yard, and now she’s determined to dig it up

"Umm, call the cops?"
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 02:29 pm

True crime TikTok has been thriving these past few weeks. First, a woman found a mysterious rug in her backyard. Then, a family discovered human teeth in their backyard. And now, it seems, a whole car has been uncovered in someone else’s — alongside a rug. Gasp.

Recommended Videos

That’s right — this time, RugTok and CarTok have teamed up, and we get to witness it in real-time on Nemo the Pony’s TikTok account (@radagast09). It all started when the pony’s owners — alongside their adorable cat, Tom — began digging on their property, as one does, when they unexpectedly hit a strong, mysterious metal object with a shovel. The more they dug, the clearer it became what they had struck. It was, in fact, a car.

@radagast09

There’s officially a rug buried with the car and it feels like the universe is playing a joke #rugtok #buried #buriedcar #weird #truecrime #maybe

♬ original sound – Nemo’s human

At first, the digging started slowly. Only a bit of the bumper was visible, but as the TikToker continued to dig, more began to emerge — clear signs that this wasn’t just a random piece of metal. During her initial excavation, she found a black glove near the car. On the second day of digging, she discovered not only a second glove but also a rug. “WHY are people burying rugs (or cars)???” she wondered in the comment section — we’re asking the exact same question.

After all, with two mysterious rugs already found in recent weeks — which may or may not be linked to crimes — the internet was shocked to learn that somewhere else in America, a car was found buried next to a large rug. “Of all the videos of random finds, I think yours is the one where I’d say, ‘call the police.’ You’ve got gloves, tarps, rugs, and a car,” one user commented.

Of course, the digging didn’t stop there. In three more videos, the user tries to unearth more of the car, hoping to identify its brand or find anything significant. However, without an excavator — armed only with a shovel and a hand saw — it was clear this would take some time. Eventually, while digging even more, she discovered one more detail: the car had multiple holes in its doors.

@radagast09

Replying to @bigmontanababy Thank you! 💚

♬ original sound – Not Jenna or Julen
@radagast09

Update: Still digging. I thought I figured out what kind of car it is, but I did not. #cartok #rugtok #buriedcar

♬ original sound – Nemo’s human

That’s right. On top of the suspicious gloves, rug, and car, the user also discovered that the vehicle was full of holes, which many followers assumed were bullet holes — and it certainly looks that way. On the fifth day, however, Nemo’s owner managed to uncover more of the car, and though she still couldn’t identify the make, TikTok feuds quickly solved that for her. “We found it. That wheel design is specific to the 2005 Dodge Durango Limited Overland,” replied Carfax.

One mystery was solved, but now, with all the gathered evidence — a car with possible bullet holes, black gloves, and mysterious rugs — many more questions surfaced, to the point where many TikTok users began to wonder if she had just unearthed a crime scene. “Girl, are you about to solve a crime?!?” one user asked. Meanwhile, other comments simply praised her persistence, unlike, well… Katie. “The rug lady could never lmao,” joked another.

Now, you may be wondering how the story ended, and we might be about to ruin the true crime fantasy for you. According to Nemo’s owner, she did call the police. However, upon further inspection, they concluded that finding this kind of buried scrap in rural areas isn’t uncommon. It may simply be an old, rundown car that was used for target practice. Essentially, if she finds any new information that could help identify the car, she’ll notify them.

All in all, the user doesn’t believe her property is the scene of a crime, though she mentioned she’s planning to bring in heavy machinery to clear land for a pasture for her horses — and she’ll likely be digging out the car soon, promising to keep everyone updated on any potential discoveries.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.