‘I AM TIRED!!!’: Woman can’t stop finding creepy carpets buried on her property by the previous owners

You might recall a certain TikTok carpet adventure that made the news a couple of weeks ago. A woman, while fencing her backyard, discovered a creepy, heavy carpet that made digging nearly impossible. But instead of leaving it alone, TikTok sleuths got involved and thus began the wildest adventure of her life — which is still ongoing.

Katy Santry, known as @katysantry on TikTok, shared on the platform that her house felt haunted after noticing a few items out of place and her laptop screen mysteriously cracked. Soon after, she posted about the strange carpet, and internet sleuths advised her to seek forensic help. And so, she did. Cadaver dogs, an excavator, and a full team of forensic detectives arrived at her house, and for 24 hours, Katie’s life became everyone’s business.

@katiesantry Theyre digging now. Next update will be whatever comes of this dig. ♬ original sound – Katie Santry

ABC6 News reported live from her backyard, and people from around the world tuned in to watch what ended up being a dud. The cadaver dogs, who had initially reacted to a scent in the hole where the carpet was found, were allegedly wrong, and the carpet showed no signs of being involved in any wrongdoing. As one police officer put it, the elderly previous owners — now in their 90s — may have just wanted to get rid of the rug without paying disposal fees.

“All’s well that ends well,” thought Katie. Although this adventure may have earned her millions of curious views on TikTok, the relief was palpable when she realized her home wouldn’t become a crime scene. However, her curiosity didn’t end there, and she continued to investigate the origins of the mysterious carpet.

During her research, Katie was tagged in comments urging her to look into the story of Trevell “Nuke” Lamar Henley, who went missing in Columbus, Ohio, in 1999. Coincidentally, that’s the same year the sunroom deck in Katie’s home was built — the same room, mind you, that leads to the backyard where the carpet was found and where Katie’s laptop mysteriously broke. At first, this seemed like just a creepy ghost story, but stay with us.

According to the TikToker, Henley was last seen on July 2, 1999, heading to a friend’s house, 16 miles from Katie’s home. He was never seen again. When police began investigating his disappearance, they reportedly found bloodstains, Henley’s ID, clothing, and a gun at his home. Oh, and we should mention — part of the living room carpet at his friend’s house was missing as well.

Despite these eerie coincidences, Katie was skeptical about the possibility of the carpet in her backyard being connected to Henley’s case. That is until someone commented on her video saying, “Alright, that’s it. The sunroom floor has to come up. He’s under the floor of the sunroom.” Creepy as it sounded, the comment struck a chord with Katie, and in her next video, she revealed that a piece of the sunroom floor was, in fact, completely loose.

After reading the comment, Katie realized she had forgotten about the loose floor panel, which she had taped down for safety. If she removes the tape, she can actually see underneath the house. Strangely, she never questioned it, assuming it was a typical feature of sunrooms — which she had never had before. She simply taped it down and placed her dog’s bed over it, thinking nothing more of it.

Of course, with this turn of events, it was clearly time for Katie to remove the tape — for our entertainment — and she did. And guess what? The rug saga is far from over, because yet another rug was found. While Katie wisely didn’t go down into the hole herself, she lowered her phone with the flashlight on into the mysterious space. Sure enough, bits and pieces of a completely different carpet were at the bottom of the sunroom. Chills.

Many users were excited to see where this would lead, but there were plenty of others poking fun at the situation. “The detectives watching this like, ‘Not her digging around again,’” one commenter joked. Katie replied with a laughing emoji, “They’re so sick of me.” For the record, we can’t get enough, Katie, so please keep going!

This wasn’t the last update, though. Instead of fearing the worst, Katie posted a video suggesting that the previous owners — whom she had tried to contact about the carpets but didn’t press due to their age — might have simply had a quirky habit of burying rugs.

Not wanting to tear up her home or dig any further, Katie decided to leave the carpet where it was, humorously adding a plastic skeleton hand for the next buyer to discover. At least she’s keeping her sense of humor. Personally, though, I’d be demolishing the house by now.

