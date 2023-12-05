6 bizarre missing person cases that continue to baffle true crime sleuths

In our modern age of advanced technology and global connectivity, one might assume that mysterious disappearances are a thing of the past. However, intriguingly, the phenomenon persists, leaving investigators and loved ones grappling with unanswered questions.

Brian Shaffer

Brain Shaffer: Facebook



Brian Shaffer, a medical student from Ohio State University, mysteriously vanished on the night of April 1, 2006, and his disappearance continues to baffle investigators and haunt the minds of those familiar with the case.

Brian was last seen on surveillance footage entering the Ugly Tuna Saloona, a popular bar in Columbus, but he never exited, leaving no trace of his whereabouts. Despite extensive searches, interviews, and public appeals, the mystery of Brian Shaffer’s disappearance remains unsolved. The unanswered questions surrounding his vanishing act have fueled speculation and conspiracy theories, adding an air of mystique to the case. Theories range from accidental death to intentional disappearance, but the lack of concrete evidence has kept the case shrouded in mystery. Friends and family continue to hold out hope for answers, while the missing person case of Brian Shaffer remains a haunting enigma in the annals of unresolved mysteries.

Lars Mittank

Lars Mittank: Pintrest



Lars Mittank, a German tourist, became the center of a perplexing disappearance case in July 2014. While vacationing in Bulgaria with friends, Mittank found himself embroiled in an altercation at a Varna resort, resulting in a ruptured eardrum. Bafflingly, he decided to extend his stay alone, but his behavior took an inexplicable turn at the Varna airport. Security footage captured Mittank displaying erratic behavior, and he was later witnessed sprinting out of the airport, leaving his belongings behind.

The last communication from him was a cryptic text message to his mother, expressing fear for his life. Since then, Lars Mittank has vanished without a trace, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance have sparked numerous theories and speculation. Despite extensive international efforts, his whereabouts remain unknown, turning his case into one of the enduring mysteries that captivate the minds of those intrigued by unresolved disappearances.

Maura Murray

Via Maura Murray’s Facebook

Maura Murray’s disappearance has become one of the most compelling and mysterious cases in the realm of missing persons. On February 9, 2004, the 21-year-old nursing student vanished after a car accident on a rural road in Haverhill, New Hampshire. Maura’s car was found abandoned, with no sign of her nearby. Oddly, she had left her personal belongings behind, and reportedly seemed distressed in the days leading up to her disappearance. Despite extensive searches, investigations, and media coverage, Maura’s whereabouts remain unknown. The circumstances surrounding her vanishing act have given rise to a multitude of theories, ranging from voluntary disappearance to foul play.

Trevor Deely

CCTV Footage: Youtube



Trevor Deely’s disappearance remains a haunting puzzle that unfolded on December 8, 2000, in Dublin, Ireland. The 22-year-old Irishman was last seen leaving a Christmas party, and later stopping by his workplace, where he worked in the banking industry. Surveillance footage captured Trevor at a local store in the early hours of December 8, and that was the last known sighting of him.

Despite extensive searches and investigations, including a renewed focus in recent years, Trevor’s whereabouts remain unknown. The mysterious circumstances surrounding his disappearance have spurred numerous theories, but concrete answers have remained elusive. The vanishing of Trevor Deely continues to be a source of anguish for his family and friends, and the case remains one of Ireland’s enduring unsolved mysteries.

Brandon Lawson

Brandon Lawson: Facebook

Brandon Lawson’s disappearance is a chilling enigma that unfolded on August 9, 2013, near Bronte, Texas. The 26-year-old father of four was driving late at night when he made a frantic 911 call, claiming he had run out of gas and needed assistance. In the harrowing call, Brandon’s distressed voice and cryptic statements suggested he was in immediate danger. Strangely, when his brother and law enforcement arrived at the location, there was no sign of Brandon. His truck was found abandoned, and subsequent searches yielded no trace of him. The circumstances surrounding Brandon Lawson’s disappearance have fueled speculation and theories, with some suggesting foul play or the possibility that he went into hiding.

Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon

Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon: Youtube



Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon, two young Dutch women, set out on an adventure of a lifetime in Panama in 2014, but their dream trip turned into a chilling mystery. The pair embarked on a hike along the El Pianista trail near Boquete, but failed to return as scheduled.

The case took a gruesome turn when, some weeks later, a local Indigenous woman found a backpack containing a camera, their phones, and bones belonging to both Kremers and Froon. The recovered images revealed haunting pictures taken in the dark, shots of their surroundings, and even an attempt to make an emergency call. The lack of a clear resolution, and the eerie images captured on their camera have only added to the mystique of this tragic and unsolved disappearance.

In an era where information is at our fingertips, the persistence of unexplained disappearances highlights the complexity of human behavior and the limits of our understanding. These current mysteries serve as a reminder that, despite technological advancements, there are still enigmas that elude resolution, leaving us to wonder about the hidden forces at play in the world around us.