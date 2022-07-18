Nowadays, after the introduction of the multiverse, if any MCU character bites the dust we have to wonder – are they really gone? In the instance of Ikaris from the Eternals, we may not even need the multiverse in order to bring him back and fans are betting that we will see the character once again.

Over the course of the movie the Eternals discover that they are entirely replaceable, synthetic beings created in the World Forge by the Prime Celestial Arishem. Once the Eternals have succeeded in creating a new Celestial through an emergence they are to come back to the World Forge to have their memories wiped and reset. Whilst this is being explained to Sersi she is shown visions of the forge, where there are hundreds of exact copies of her and her compatriots silently waiting.

At the end of the film, unable to kill the women he loves and having failed in his mission to bring forth a new Celestial, Ikaris takes after his mythological counterpart and flies into the sun. Fans feel that his role within the MCU is not over yet though, and seen as we know there are copies of him out there he could well make a return. One fan posted the question on Reddit to see what others would make of the character’s potential revival.

Most do not think this is the last we have seen of the complicated character, though it is unlikely any future version would be exactly the same.

Equating the world forge to a hard drive is an interesting way to put it, they’re not wrong.

As pointed out by this user, we may see another Ikaris but seen as earth’s Ikaris destroyed himself, his memories are also gone too.

One fa pointed out that we have already seen a character die and get replaced by a newer version of themselves, Groot! Also, we saw Ajak (Salma Hayak) die but the actress has been contracted for multiple MCU movies.

This character would love to see the stoic and self-inflated Ikaris against the more easy-going characters of Quill, Rocket, and Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Some have thought about exactly what might happen in order for Ikaris to return.

For many though, the film was a disappointment and they aren’t bothered either way if the character is truly dead or not.

This user is correct in saying that if Marvel just keeps bringing back characters, their deaths do mean nothing.

Though rumors have been flying around that Ikaris may return thanks to a certain TikTok, it is not yet certain if this is the case. There has been no word yet on Eternals 2 but with it having been less than a year since its release it’s not that surprising as Marvel has a lot on its plate currently. Director Chloé Zhao said that plenty of options have been left for their story to continue.