‘Eternals’ director say “a lot of seeds have been planted” for sequels

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are starting to grow impatient and anxious waiting for official news on an Eternals sequel, and you can completely understand why.

Chloé Zhao’s intergalactic epic has gained unwanted infamy for being the franchise’s worst-reviewed installment ever, not to mention the only one to have fallen below the 60% Fresh threshold on Rotten Tomatoes. On top of that, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released two months prior, and Simu Liu’s title hero already has a second solo outing in active development.

The box office numbers between the two weren’t all that different, with Shang-Chi earning just $30 million more than Eternals, so you get why those desperate to see more of the immortal aliens are becoming a little worried about the complete radio silence on Marvel’s part.

With the backstory and world-building out of the way, any Eternals follow ups would be free to dive headfirst into the story from the first frame, with Zhao teasing in an interview with Empire that she’s laid plenty of groundwork for where things could head next.

“As a fan, one of the joys is to be able to sit back and see how the seeds you plant can grow. And I’ve planted a lot of seeds with this film.”

Should a feature-length continuation fail to materialize, then there’s plenty of mileage in spinning Eternals off into a succession of Disney Plus shows instead, given that the entirety of human history has been defined by the titular team dipping in and out of major events. Of course, it goes without saying that fans would obviously prefer any sort of concrete news to arrive as soon as possible.