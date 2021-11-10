Fans Debate Which Of The Eternals Should Get A Disney Plus Spinoff
As a sprawling cosmic story that unfolds across almost the entirety of human history, one that revolves around a band of immortal aliens that have operated on the fringes of civilization for that entire time, Eternals comes burned with almost unlimited spinoff potential.
The 26th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have opened to $162 million at the global box office, but it’s gained the lowest ratings in franchise history on both Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore, even though there’s still every chance a sequel could be given the green light in the not too distant future.
However, writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo recently teased that they’d love to see some of the characters headline their own Disney Plus show spread out across various time periods, and fans have been weighing in with which Eternal they’d love to see get a project of their own.
You could literally name any member of the team and fans would support a streaming series, looking at how all of them have been trending online during the last week for any number of reasons. There are already upwards of 30 big and small screen titles in the works at Marvel Studios, but Eternals has opened the doors to even more should the studio want to take that plunge.