Fans Debate Which Of The Eternals Should Get A Disney Plus Spinoff

As a sprawling cosmic story that unfolds across almost the entirety of human history, one that revolves around a band of immortal aliens that have operated on the fringes of civilization for that entire time, Eternals comes burned with almost unlimited spinoff potential.

The 26th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have opened to $162 million at the global box office, but it’s gained the lowest ratings in franchise history on both Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore, even though there’s still every chance a sequel could be given the green light in the not too distant future.

However, writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo recently teased that they’d love to see some of the characters headline their own Disney Plus show spread out across various time periods, and fans have been weighing in with which Eternal they’d love to see get a project of their own.

So not give Disney any ideas, but honestly the best thing to come out of eternals is the fact there’s so much you can do with the characters, and it’s one of the rare movies where a spinoff or a prequel would be a plus instead of a minus. — Selina 🦋 (@Selinakyle981) November 10, 2021

ETERNALS GETTING THEIR OWN DISNEY+ SPINOFF I NEED MORE THENA AND GILGAMESH HELLO pic.twitter.com/GZdvLSKdmw — ikaris defense attorney (@astrapom) November 10, 2021

Kingo and Karun from the Eternals movie need their own spin off series that shit would be comedy — chris (@TitanR09) November 9, 2021

we can have a thena spinoff featuring the eternals and also having her on eternals 2! I think it's a win for everyone — paulo (@deIetedw) November 9, 2021

since theres rumored to be a shang chi spin off on disney+ THERE MIGHT BE A CHANCE WE COULD GET A DRUKKARI/THENA SPIN OFF — ✯Bucky Barnes✯SAW ETERNALS (@buckbarnesmcu) November 9, 2021

Imagine a Disney plus series where an episode is dedicated to each of the eternals after they dispanded. They should’ve done that or split it into two films with the first being the past and the second being the present — Connor Bunch (@connor_bunch) November 10, 2021

Brilliant idea!!! For a movie overflowing with highlights (great movie no matter what anyone says) Harish Patel gives a soulful and touching performance that shines! #Eternals — Atlas 316 (@Atlas316) November 10, 2021

You could literally name any member of the team and fans would support a streaming series, looking at how all of them have been trending online during the last week for any number of reasons. There are already upwards of 30 big and small screen titles in the works at Marvel Studios, but Eternals has opened the doors to even more should the studio want to take that plunge.