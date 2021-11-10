Eternals Writers Tease Potential Disney Plus Spinoffs

Not every standalone franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be spun off into a Disney Plus series, but the candidates chosen so far have been entirely justified in making the jump to the small screen.

WandaVision ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and saw Scarlet Witch embrace her destiny, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set up Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, Loki opened the doors to the multiverse, Hawkeye will see Clint Barton begin the passing of the torch to Kate Bishop, while Secret Invasion is expected to either heavily influence or be influenced by The Marvels.

However, none of them have quite the same storytelling potential as Eternals. With the narrative spanning thousands of years and the core cast numbering ten superheroes, there are innumerable ways with which to continue building out the mythology. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo teased some tantalizing possibilities.

“We’ve even said jokingly that there should be an Eternals prequel show on Disney+. Go back and do a Kingo episode in 1890s Mumbai where he is juggling his life as a movie star, dealing with Gandhi’s peaceful dissolution of the British empire in India. And there’s an episode with Thena where she’s in Greece. I would love to make that show. There are a lot of opportunities. If the audiences allow us, there’s going to be a story to tell with Dane Whitman. There’s going to be a story to tell in the Cosmos with the Eternals confronting Arishem and all the Celestials who are these incredible metaphors for creation. I think there’s a lot of stories in the Eternals universe.”

Either one of those shows sounds awesome, and that would just be the tip of the iceberg. It would also be one way to utilize the multi-picture contract signed by Salma Hayek, with Eternals laying the groundwork for any number of spinoffs that could take place across human history, and yet remain entirely different and distinct from each other.