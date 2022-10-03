The MCU has been pumping out movie after movie, and now series after series, each with a focus on certain characters and storytelling, but they all eventually build up into an overarching theme. We have witnessed this once already with the Inifinity Saga, which not only introduced us to the MCU and its characters but built up to the phenomenal final two films, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. With the MCU’s current Multiverse Saga having only just kicked off, fans are already getting ahead of themselves wondering what is next.

The Multiverse Saga looks at the consequences of opening up the multiverse. It has appeared twice already in the films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and also in the Marvel/Disney Plus series What If..? and Loki. The latter set events in motion that will lead to the Multiverse Saga’s climactic ending, with Kang the Conqueror replacing Thanos as the big bad of this Saga. There is still so much that is uncertain though for this current Saga, as we are in the midst of Phase Four and still have Phase Five before closing out the Multiverse Sage with Phase Six.

Fans seem to be looking even further ahead already, with many wondering what will come next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many feel that with the arrival of mutants on the scene and Disney now owning the rights to the X-Men characters a Saga revolving around them is a strong possibility.

Though some are nitpicking over the title.

This user feels that having a well-beloved franchise within the franchise is what is needed to help create a solid foundation for the next saga.

There are some strong characters in Marvel that could easily see it pushed towards a Cosmic storyline.

This user feels we have been introduced to enough cosmic characters that going in that direction is on the cards.

A lot of people are calling out for Galactus to be the next big villain after Kang.

Many are remembering that copyrights have recently been purchased for two potential sagas, one of which has already been hinted at.

Though some wonder how the stakes can get bigger after saving the universe and currently dealing with the entirety of reality.

With many fans suffering from superhero fatigue, who knows what position Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige will be in by the end of the Multiverse Saga. The audience might want a break to build up anticipation before jumping right in to a new saga. Though the above suggestions all have merit, it is simply too early to see what will rise to the top in the current saga and transition well into the next stage for the MCU.