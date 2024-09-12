‘Me navigating adulthood’: Mom and dad must accept their kid is the world’s clumsiest toddler after she accidentally causes unending chaos

How early in life are our destinies written? Are we fated to become the people we will grow into from the moment we learn to walk? Or can we change the path we are on as we get older? If the answer is the latter than TikTok parents Sean and Caitlin’s young daughter already has her definitely personality trait set in stone: she’s going to be “that clumsy girl.”

Sean and Caitlin shared a hysterical video on their account which proves how much their toddler is an unwitting agent of chaos. With the help of a set of limbs that she doesn’t seem to quite realize are her own just yet, the couple’s kid manages to almost recreate that Donald Glover in Community meme with only a glass of juice and a bowl of chips. Luckily, her parents were able to find the funny side of the whole thing, as did everyone else on TikTok.

In the video, the troublemaking toddler initially causes a mess when she fails to deduce that if she moves her head with a straw in her mouth, then the glass it’s stuck inside will surely follow. Then, with the combined slapstick comic talents of Jim Carey and Wile. E. Coyote, the tot goes to bat the footstool she’s just soaked — perhaps in a bid to swat the stain away — only to miss and end up catapulting the bowl of chips across the room at top speed. When she re-emerges, and Sean and Caitlin spring into action, their daughter is left displaying visual confusion at her vanishing snacks.

Upon discovering this consummate comedy routine contained within just 15 seconds, the people of TikTok are finding it hard to stop watching once they start. “I’ve watched this so many times crying,” one wrote in the comments, while another admitted, “Tell me I am not the only one who watched this like 500 times.” Another joked: “why is this tiktok 4 hours long.”

Also, can we get some appreciation for how loving and forgiving Sean and Caitlin are as parents? “The chaos caused on accident was perfect,” someone shared, “but at least you guys didn’t make a big deal and that was also wholesome.” Although the chips — or crisps, to use the tongue of Sean and Caitlin’s native country — are the real stars of the show: “Crisps: Now you see me. Now you don’t.”

To be fair to Sean and Caitlin’s Goofy wannabe of a daughter, toddlers being clumsy is hardly a rare phenomenon, even if not every child is quite so hilariously destructive as she. Parents may worry that something is up with their child once they start showing clumsy traits, but it’s actually a perfectly normal stage of an infant’s development. It’s simply a result of them trying to “master so many new physical skills at once.” So the more a young child is learning, the more they will drop something or trip up. Although few would do it with this kid’s flair. Maybe that’s her destiny, after all. Not to be that one clumsy friend, but a future comedienne.

