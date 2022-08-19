Megan Thee Stallion violently pushing Gandalf, Vecna, Harry Potter, and more is the internet’s new favorite meme

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to memehood. But her latest instance of memedom has materialized in a surprising format: pushing some of pop culture’s favorite characters off of cliffs, into walls, and then some.

Is this what Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meant when he said he wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet?

For context, the Houston rapper just dropped her second studio album Traumazine, which features the previously-released single “Plan B.” Interest in the song has surged thanks to the album’s release, including its simplistic yet effective music video.

The video ends with Megan rapping straight to the camera before pushing the person behind the camera before the shot rapidly zooms out and you see some poor sucker’s limbs flail in the air. Jealous!

Now, with the re-surge in interest, Twitter has taken the ball and ran with it and helped us visualize one of life’s most important and pressing questions: What if Megan Thee Stallion pushed pop culture’s biggest fictional heroes and villains the way they deserve?

Cue Gandalf, who no longer has to worry about Saruman, but instead the Hot Girl Coach.

megan thee stallion pushing gandalf from lord of the rings pic.twitter.com/IXyfXbarzX — pj 🦖 trop in 15 days (@thorschei) August 16, 2022

From there, it seems like no-one is safe. Succession‘s ruthless media mogul Logan Roy? Check.

megan thee stallion pushing logan roy pic.twitter.com/yUOMPBjMkg — kie (@gregenjoyer69) August 18, 2022

Twilight‘s Bella Swan? Check.

megan thee stallion pushing bella swan from twilight pic.twitter.com/8Do7P8jmzr — 𝔟𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔶 𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔪𝔦𝔰 𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔫 𝔞𝔠𝔠𝔬𝔲𝔫𝔱 (@b0hemianrapcity) August 17, 2022

Not one but two Stranger Things characters have copped the malice of Megan, with both Jonathan Byers and Henry Creel (Vecna) being on the bad end of the Stallion’s strength.

megan thee stallion pushing jonathan byers from stranger things pic.twitter.com/g2dP4I2PDN — made by stu (@moonIcvrs) August 16, 2022

afternoon tl here’s megan thee stallion pushing henry creel pic.twitter.com/Faf8HqG01w — atlas ⛪️ (@STARTTHEF1RE) August 17, 2022

Harry Potter and Sirius Black have a lot in common, but now they can add another similarity to that list:

megan thee stallion pushing sirius black into the veil pic.twitter.com/0qfCnUxrT6 — Aurora ☮️ (@prongstails) August 17, 2022

megan thee stallion pushing harry potter pic.twitter.com/dOVpinpWos — angelina 🌱 (@malfoyslibrary) August 18, 2022

Pawnee’s ray of sunshine Leslie Knope isn’t even spared.

megan thee stallion pushing government employee leslie knope pic.twitter.com/M9HYI9RfU1 — nadya (@dojang__) August 18, 2022

How come your spidey senses didn’t sense THIS, Parker?

megan thee stallion pushing peter parker in the amazing spiderman pic.twitter.com/Khsjw7RV7Z — ⋆ (@g9rfieId) August 18, 2022

If you don’t want to be on the receiving end of the Stallion Shove, you can stream Traumazine now. If you’re looking for others in her countless list of victims, please revel here.