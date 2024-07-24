Image Credit: Disney
MAGA politicians meme on X
Image via @@AllThingzTRUMP/X
Category:
Social Media
Politics

‘Best meme of the day, bar none’: Don’t show this meme of Joe Biden and a group of MAGA degenerates to the GOP ⏤ they might get upset

Biden "raised the bar", but what did these Trump allies do?
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 05:23 am

One meme-maker has added to the chorus of praise Joe Biden received following his withdrawal from the presidential race — though we imagine MAGA supporters won’t be too impressed. 

Recommended Videos

Uploaded to X by the account @AllThingzTRUMP — whose bio reads “Despised Trump since 1986” — the meme in question features an image of Biden sitting atop a bevy of MAGA politicians. It begins simply enough, with a caption alongside Biden that references his time in office: “Raised the bar”. 

From there, the meme descends into various plays on the word “bar”, accompanied by photos of Trump loyalists Lauren Boebert, Rudy Giuliani, Jim Jordan, Eric Trump and finally, Trump himself. 

Stretching the limits of how many different meanings “bar” actually has, the meme says Jordan, who went to law school, “failed the bar”, while Boebert, who once owned a restaurant, “worked at a bar”. Elsewhere, it says Giuliani simply “lives at the bar”, and that Trump himself “should be behind bars”, in reference to his criminal convictions. 

“Best meme of the day, bar none,” the meme’s header reads — and X users seem to agree. One wrote that @AllThingzTRUMP had delivered the “best tweet today”, while others flocked to the replies to remind us that former lawyer Kamala Harris has, in fact, passed the bar exam. 

It’s the latest in a long string of examples in which social media is increasingly defining the presidential race, from Harris’ viral “coconut tree” soundbite to the multiple memes arising in the wake of Trump’s conviction

In any case, it’s the end of another long work day, so this writer is heading to the bar.

Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.