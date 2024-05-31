The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes

The merry month of May has certainly been a doozy for our dear old grandpa, Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

On May 30, 2024, the 12 brave souls tasked with deciding his fate in the hush money trial finally reached a verdict and found him guilty on all 34 felony counts. Ouch. I guess you could say Trump’s luck has finally run out, much like his hair dye during a particularly sweaty press conference. The internet, of course, wasted no time in reacting to the news. Social media is flooded with gleeful posts celebrating Trump’s downfall, and I have to admit, I’ve been chuckling at a few myself.

Hey Trump, would you like fries with that conviction?

Here we have Trump doing his best “McJesus” impression. Yeah, the internet went there, turning his conviction into a full-blown fast-food crucifixion scene.

How to Google your way out of guilt

Look at Sleepy Don here, already looking worn out from scoring those 34 counts in the bizarre legal soccer game. Hey, it’s not all bad, Don. At least you’ve got another dazzling gem to add to your ever-expanding collection of scandals.

Anyone else’s day got derailed by the Trump news express?

Trump, the attention-seeking narcissist he is, just had to swoop in and take over my entire day with his his grand embarrassment. Seriously, can’t a writer catch a break?

Bleach blonde and in the hot seat again—

Nothing like adding a touch of felony flair to keep up with the trends, right? Guess when you’re going big, you might as well go all out with the bleach and the headlines!

Looks like Trump’s on a new kind of presidential run

Oh, slow down there, Trump! No need to rush—those felony counts aren’t going anywhere.

I’ve got 34 problems and a good lawyer could fix at least half!

When you’re so desperate for legal advice, you start asking the lawn kid if he knows how to turn back the clock.

Even the 15th U.S. President is breathing a sigh of relief from the grave!

Known for his less-than-stellar leadership which nudged the U.S. closer to the Civil War, Buchanan has worn the Worst President badge for ages. Now, Trump wears the #1 jersey for being the worst.

When you’re too cool for expert advice

Meet Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed physicist, consultant, engineer, and plumber. In 2017, this jack of all trades looked directly at the sun during an eclipse, ignoring experts’ advice. But it looks like Trump has finally found a good use for those eclipse glasses—maybe if he squints hard enough, he can find a future that looks a bit brighter. Or at least one that’s less… indicting.

Justice doesn’t need a sniper’s precision—it hits its mark every time!

In this meme, Obama’s in full presidential announcer mode. Meanwhile, Trump seems to have just realized he doesn’t have “PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY!!!”

Take that L, Donnie

Here’s Joe Biden, taking the win with a cone in one hand and a giant “L” in the other—because nothing like watching your rival melt (and get served with convictions) over your ice cream chill session!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more