The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes

Ice creams and L's.
Omar Faruque
|
Published: May 31, 2024 05:59 pm

The merry month of May has certainly been a doozy for our dear old grandpa, Donald Trump.

On May 30, 2024, the 12 brave souls tasked with deciding his fate in the hush money trial finally reached a verdict and found him guilty on all 34 felony counts. Ouch. I guess you could say Trump’s luck has finally run out, much like his hair dye during a particularly sweaty press conference. The internet, of course, wasted no time in reacting to the news. Social media is flooded with gleeful posts celebrating Trump’s downfall, and I have to admit, I’ve been chuckling at a few myself.

Hey Trump, would you like fries with that conviction?

Trump arms wide on McDonalds post meme

Here we have Trump doing his best “McJesus” impression. Yeah, the internet went there, turning his conviction into a full-blown fast-food crucifixion scene.

How to Google your way out of guilt

Donald trump searching on google if guilty is bad

Look at Sleepy Don here, already looking worn out from scoring those 34 counts in the bizarre legal soccer game. Hey, it’s not all bad, Don. At least you’ve got another dazzling gem to add to your ever-expanding collection of scandals.

Anyone else’s day got derailed by the Trump news express?

a meme about trump verdict hush money trial

Trump, the attention-seeking narcissist he is, just had to swoop in and take over my entire day with his his grand embarrassment. Seriously, can’t a writer catch a break?

Bleach blonde and in the hot seat again—

Nothing like adding a touch of felony flair to keep up with the trends, right? Guess when you’re going big, you might as well go all out with the bleach and the headlines!

Looks like Trump’s on a new kind of presidential run

Trump running away from authorities to escape prison

Oh, slow down there, Trump! No need to rush—those felony counts aren’t going anywhere.

I’ve got 34 problems and a good lawyer could fix at least half!

Trump and lawn kid meme

When you’re so desperate for legal advice, you start asking the lawn kid if he knows how to turn back the clock.

Even the 15th U.S. President is breathing a sigh of relief from the grave!

15th US president Buchanan meme

Known for his less-than-stellar leadership which nudged the U.S. closer to the Civil War, Buchanan has worn the Worst President badge for ages. Now, Trump wears the #1 jersey for being the worst.

When you’re too cool for expert advice

Trump wearing eclipse sun and looking at the sun.

Meet Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed physicist, consultant, engineer, and plumber. In 2017, this jack of all trades looked directly at the sun during an eclipse, ignoring experts’ advice. But it looks like Trump has finally found a good use for those eclipse glasses—maybe if he squints hard enough, he can find a future that looks a bit brighter. Or at least one that’s less… indicting.

Justice doesn’t need a sniper’s precision—it hits its mark every time!

Obama announcing Trump's jailtime

In this meme, Obama’s in full presidential announcer mode. Meanwhile, Trump seems to have just realized he doesn’t have “PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY!!!”

Take that L, Donnie

Joe biden eating ice cream

Here’s Joe Biden, taking the win with a cone in one hand and a giant “L” in the other—because nothing like watching your rival melt (and get served with convictions) over your ice cream chill session!

Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.