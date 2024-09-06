‘Men will believe anything’: Woman gets guy’s attention by tricking him into thinking her blood sugar monitor is a Wi-Fi hotspot

We’re a simple bunch, aren’t we? Show us a shiny object, tell us it’s the latest and greatest, and we’ll be all over it like a pack of excited puppies.

We love our gadgets, gizmos, and anything that promises to make our lives easier or more connected. However, this enthusiasm often skirts dangerously close to gullibility. Case in point: a recent TikTok video by user @rachey094, who decided to exploit this weakness for a bit of harmless fun. It’s no surprise that her unsuspecting victim fell for it hook, line, and sinker.

In the video, our clever prankster can be seen holding out her arm, proudly displaying her Dexcom. This small, wearable device continuously monitors blood sugar levels for people with diabetes. It’s a veritable lifeline for many, but in the deft hands of our TikTok trickster, it morphed into a tool for comedy gold.

But wait, what’s that? A “Free WiFi” sticker? Oh, this ought to be good. The man, clearly intrigued by the prospect of free internet, leans in for a closer look. He asks if his phone needs to be unlocked to connect, and our prankster responds with a confident “It has to be unlocked.” The man, bless his trusting soul, follows her instructions without question. The punchline hits when we’re treated to a delectable close-up of the Dexcom, as @rachey094 flashes a triumphant, Cheshire Cat grin at the camera. A moment of pure, guilt-free schadenfreude.

The reactions to the video just prove that the prank was a resounding success. Some users are in stitches, proclaiming “I’m in tears LMAO” at the man’s naive trust. Others share their own experiences of being mistaken for walking tech accessories, like the poor soul who was once interrogated about their alleged Apple AirTag cosplay. And then there are those who admit they’d probably fall for the same prank. As much as we might want to believe that we’re too smart to fall for such a prank, the truth is, we have all had moments where our brains just sort of… short-circuit.

Where we see something that seems too good to be true, and instead of questioning it, we just go all in. Like when you get an email claiming you’ve won a million dollars, and for a split second, you actually consider replying with your bank account information. And you know what? There’s nothing wrong with that. Because at the end of the day, we’re all just stumbling through this crazy world, trying our best to navigate the constant barrage of information and stimuli that comes our way.

