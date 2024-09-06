Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
'Men will believe anything': Woman gets guy's attention by tricking him into thinking her blood sugar monitor is a Wi-Fi hotspot
Images via TikTok/@rachey094
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Men will believe anything’: Woman gets guy’s attention by tricking him into thinking her blood sugar monitor is a Wi-Fi hotspot

Alas, we are just victims to the irrational part of our brains that craves excitement.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Sep 6, 2024 01:05 pm

We’re a simple bunch, aren’t we? Show us a shiny object, tell us it’s the latest and greatest, and we’ll be all over it like a pack of excited puppies.

Recommended Videos

We love our gadgets, gizmos, and anything that promises to make our lives easier or more connected. However, this enthusiasm often skirts dangerously close to gullibility. Case in point: a recent TikTok video by user @rachey094, who decided to exploit this weakness for a bit of harmless fun. It’s no surprise that her unsuspecting victim fell for it hook, line, and sinker.

In the video, our clever prankster can be seen holding out her arm, proudly displaying her Dexcom. This small, wearable device continuously monitors blood sugar levels for people with diabetes. It’s a veritable lifeline for many, but in the deft hands of our TikTok trickster, it morphed into a tool for comedy gold.

@rachey094

They are so dumb, men will believe anything #fyp #t1d #diabetes #diabetescheck #diabetestype1 #dexcom #dexcomg6 #type1diabetes

♬ original sound – Rachey

But wait, what’s that? A “Free WiFi” sticker? Oh, this ought to be good. The man, clearly intrigued by the prospect of free internet, leans in for a closer look. He asks if his phone needs to be unlocked to connect, and our prankster responds with a confident “It has to be unlocked.” The man, bless his trusting soul, follows her instructions without question. The punchline hits when we’re treated to a delectable close-up of the Dexcom, as @rachey094 flashes a triumphant, Cheshire Cat grin at the camera. A moment of pure, guilt-free schadenfreude.

The reactions to the video just prove that the prank was a resounding success. Some users are in stitches, proclaiming “I’m in tears LMAO” at the man’s naive trust. Others share their own experiences of being mistaken for walking tech accessories, like the poor soul who was once interrogated about their alleged Apple AirTag cosplay. And then there are those who admit they’d probably fall for the same prank. As much as we might want to believe that we’re too smart to fall for such a prank, the truth is, we have all had moments where our brains just sort of… short-circuit.

Where we see something that seems too good to be true, and instead of questioning it, we just go all in. Like when you get an email claiming you’ve won a million dollars, and for a split second, you actually consider replying with your bank account information. And you know what? There’s nothing wrong with that. Because at the end of the day, we’re all just stumbling through this crazy world, trying our best to navigate the constant barrage of information and stimuli that comes our way.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.