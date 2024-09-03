‘Not me dying of laughter’: Wannabe boy magician tries new magic trick out on his poor unsuspecting dad, with very violent results

Everyone who has kids or has interacted with them for long enough knows they can be mischievous little rascals, either to mildly frustrating or unequivocally adorable and hilarious results.

Recommended Videos

In our formative years, we learn boundaries by testing them, especially when it comes to our parents. It is also the period of our lives when we are at our most hypercreative, with a healthy tendency to play make-believe.

This young boy named George decided to prank his father under the guise of playing a magic trick. The mother, Steph Mellor, who is filming and later shared the footage on her TikTok account, is clearly in on what is about to happen. Although the supposed magic trick ends up in pain for the dad, it is nevertheless a comedic moment for everyone involved and all those watching, as well as an expression of George’s good relationship with his parents.

One, two, three, and PAIN

George’s contagious excitement makes it downright impossible to be upset at him for whacking his dad in the back of the head like he was confidently going for a home run. It’s the same excitement that likely had his father agreeing to be the subject of a “magic trick” he wasn’t prepared for. George’s overflowing enthusiasm would also leave the dad and viewers unsuspecting of what the trick would entail, but we should have guessed when the point was to make him “fall asleep.”

It is possible that George has watched enough Looney Tunes to know that smacking someone on the head can make them, euphemistically speaking, “fall asleep.” What makes this situation even funnier is that the mother is acting like an accomplice in the video, clearly aware that her husband will suffer by the end of the experiment for our amusement.

But the cherry on top is that George, as the talented aspiring magician he is, did not neglect to say the indispensable magic word “abracadabra.” “He’s like “abraconcussion” 😂😂” joked one netizen.

Hopefully, Steph manages to post the tablet’s recording of George’s hysterical magic trick so we can have one more hearty laugh about it from another angle. Or, perhaps, the mother will share more of her child’s tricks in the future. From a mere 44-second video, it is evident that George, if he so wishes, could have an undoubtedly bright future as a magician and entertainer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy