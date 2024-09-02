‘His perfect plan was foiled’: Clever kiddo tries to get around bedtime, but uses the exact wrong excuse

Bedtime is the nightly nemesis that every child is genetically hardwired to resist with every fiber of their being. I remember my own childhood shenanigans, from the classic “I need water” to the more creative “I think the moon is following me, and I can’t sleep until I know why,” or the ever-popular “Mom, I think there’s a monster in my closet.”

We’ve all been there, concocting wild and wacky excuses to steal a few more precious moments of freedom before the sandman claimed us. But this kid, featured in a TikTok video shared by his mom under the username @beth_and_coop, had a foolproof plan. Or so he thought.

You see, he tried to use the classic “I heard a noise” excuse, but there was one tiny, itty-bitty problem: he’s deaf. As Cooper earnestly signs about the mysterious sound, his mother in sign language reminds him, pointedly, “Cooper, you are deaf.” And then the camera catches the flicker of realization crossing Cooper’s face – a perfect “oh, snap” moment mixed with a dash of “how do I get out of this one?” But Cooper wasn’t about to let a little thing like logic stand in his way.

Time to activate Plan B.

Shifting gears with the agility of a seasoned con artist, he suggested, innocently enough, a little impromptu geography lesson, “How bout we just look at my globe for a lil bit?”

Guess what? It worked! The next thing we know, it’s 10 pm family snack time. His parents, caught up in the mirth of the moment, can’t help but join in the revelry. The video cuts to Cooper, armed with a jumbo bag of chips that could double as a sleeping bag, munching away victoriously while his dad chuckles in the background, clearly admitting defeat. Next to him, the globe sits, a silent accomplice in his nighttime caper. Meanwhile, Beth captures this moment in a selfie that deserves to be framed and hung on the wall of fame.

Image via TikTok @beth_and_coop

Little dude nailed the bedtime extension big time!

Cooper may have lost the battle with his flawed excuse, but he definitely won the war. TikTok users couldn’t get enough of Cooper’s antics. One user confessed, “In his defense, I would have fell for it.” Another praised his quick thinking with the globe distraction. Many parents could relate, sharing their own kids’ creative excuses, like being “scared of the doorknob.” But one thing that really stood out to viewers was Cooper’s impressive speaking skills, especially considering his deafness. Watch out, Saul Goodman!

As hilarious as Cooper’s bedtime antics may be, a good night’s sleep is crucial for our little ones’ health. According to the Sleep Foundation, children aged 3 to 5 should get 10 to 13 hours of sleep per day, including naps. But as any parent knows, or as the video clearly demonstrates, getting kids to bed can be a battle of epic proportions. A study found that bedtime resistance and night waking are among the most common sleep problems in young children, affecting up to 30 percent of kids. That’s a whole lot of tiny negotiators working overtime to avoid the dreaded land of nod!

So, while we can’t help but chuckle at Cooper’s parents’ good-natured response, establishing a consistent bedtime routine is key to helping our kids get the rest they need. And yes, that might mean saying goodbye to those late-night family snack sessions and watching cartoons dance across the screen, no matter how adorable the ringleader may be.

