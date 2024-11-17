‘Mother. The door hands are here’: Privileged pup earns a strange but serene experience every time her mother gets mail

A doggo has gone viral on TikTok after her human uploaded a video of her wonderful morning routine.

The pup’s owner, Danielle (username @djperelman), uploaded the 20-second clip, which is sure to warm even the most coldhearted individuals and make animal lovers smile from ear to ear. It shows Piper, an adorable golden Labrador Retriever, enjoying receiving morning pets from Jason, Danielle’s local mailman, through the letterbox of her home.

A voice-over and on-screen text explain the situation in detail, describing it as follows: “Every morning, the mailman comes to say hi to our pup. It’s her favorite time of the whole day. And she gets depressed whenever he doesn’t come. Thank goodness for mailmen like Jason. Thanks for being so nice to Piper.”

The fact Piper gets depressed when Jason doesn’t have any mail to deliver to Danielle’s house is heartbreaking. Still, it’s undoubtedly a lovely video, and we’re happy she has Jason’s friendly pets in her life. The video’s description reads, “it’s giving Thing” — a humorous reference to the living disembodied hand from The Addams Family of the same name. As with most social media posts involving cute puppers, it garnered a considerable response from TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

One user had an intriguing question: “But how on earth did this start?” We’re wondering the same thing ourselves — at what point does a mailman think, “I’m going to put my hands through this letterbox to pet that dawg”? Some users wrote funny comments from the perspective of Piper, including, “the door will produce hands to scratch me every morning. I don’t know how it works, but I don’t question it,” “this is the nicest door i’ve ever met,” “At this time everyday the door grows hands to show how much it loves me, and “Mother. The door hands are here.”

Two other users made some excellent points. The first said, “This must look so suspicious and wierd from the outside” and the second wrote, “Imagine you move house and don’t tell him. New tenants are gonna be freaked out.” Several people commented positively on Jason, writing things like, “Finally a mailman that delivers,” “That’s probably the highlight of his day too,” “The mailman, delivering mail and back scratchies one house at a time,” “Jason passed the vibe check,” “We love you mailman Jason, god of the magic door pets,” and “Thanks Jason” we all say in unison.”

Meanwhile, one user had what can only be described as an entirely unnecessary way of labeling the situation that significantly dragged the wholesome tone down. They wrote, “The most wholesome gloryhole.” Labrador Retrievers have long been among the most popular dog breeds in the United States. As per the American Kennel Club, most recently, the breed finished second on the popularity lists for 2022 and 2023, behind only the French Bulldog. Before that, Labrador Retrievers had been at the top of the list for a whopping 31 consecutive years since 1990. Is it any wonder Jason is so enamored with the lovely Piper?

