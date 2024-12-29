‘My cat would never’: Future hairdresser gives his mom a new do while she sleeps, but TikTok steps up to right his wrong

Kids are naturally curious, often turning everyday objects into tools for exploration with unpredictable results. However, their creative explorations can sometimes lead to unexpected messes that may leave parents both frustrated and amused.

On TikTok, a woman named Sarah Kafaji (@sarah.kafaji) revealed the results of her mischievous child’s attempt at giving her an impromptu makeover. An emotional Sarah is seen with a top knot, but there are short strands of hair sticking on the side of her head. That’s not all, however, as a mascara wand and two glue applicators are stuck on the top knot. It’s a disastrous look, but her son must have been proud of the new haircut and style he gave his mom.

Sarah shared that she’s attempted everything to try and remove the glue, but she wasn’t successful. She figured the only way to fix it was to cut off most of her luscious locks. “When your 2 year old cuts your hair off and super glued it in your sleep,” she added in the video text.

Many took to the comments section, asking Sarah how this could have happened. While others couldn’t believe how she didn’t wake up while this was being done to her, other parents shared similar experiences they’ve had with their kids. “My son colored my whole face and arm with red permanent marker n I had to be to work in 3 hours. I feel for you girl,” one wrote, while another shared, “My twins cut my hair the same day I came from the salon while I was asleep.”

Others found humor in Sarah’s situation, with one writing, “My cat would never,” and another saying her new look reminded them of Cynthia, Angelica’s favorite doll with bald patches and hair sticking out of its head in the Rugrats cartoons. “Cynthia… Not my Cynthia!!! If you know you know,” she wrote. Some offered Sarah advice, while one hair excerpt, Leda Fazal from Leda Hair Pro commented, “Girl are you near NC? I will take care of you. I do extensions too.”

In a reply to one of the comments, Sarah said the incident happened at about 3am while she was asleep in her room. Her son was also asleep in his own room, and if he woke up in the middle of the night he would cry, alerting Sarah. That night, however, he quietly went into her mother’s room, climbed up a chair, reached for the scissors and nail glue on Sarah’s desk, and went to work.

Sarah made an appointment at her local hair salon, but they said the only way to fix it was to cut her hair, which she didn’t want to do. She then contacted Leda, who offered to fix her hair free of charge, but she would have to travel to North Carolina. A hairstylist by the name of Alfredo Lewis contacted her on TikTok and offered to pay for her flight and accommodations while in North Carolina. With the help of some kindhearted people online, Sarah was able to get her hair fixed.

@sarah.kafaji Thank you guys for your support. Thank you guys for your encouragement. Thank you guys for being able to relate to my situation. for the first time I feel like I have a community backing me up and it’s the best feeling ever. Thank you again to @L@Leda Hair Proor giving me my hair back! If you want to check her out she is at Tone Hair Salon (808 Salem Woods Dr. NC) For stylist she has an online course, the promo code rn is “Santa” and that its open to everyone. No license required. ♬ original sound – sarah.kafaji

In a new hair reveal, Sarah expressed her gratitude to Leda, Alfredo, and all the people online who sent her messages of support. Leda and her team were able to remove the nail glue, and they added extensions, too. Sarah is now rocking long, luscious locks, thanks to the generosity of those who came to her rescue.

