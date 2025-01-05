‘My entire life changed’: Woman gives her friend some intimate relationship advice, not realizing her mom is right next to her

If your mom is your best friend and you tell her everything, and love coffee and pop culture and talk fast, then you’re Rory Gilmore. Okay, so it’s true that other mothers and daughters share a special bond, and they don’t live in adorable Stars Hollow (and, you know, they’re real people). A lot of the time, you and your parent might have some ups and downs… and some awkward moments. But you might not have experienced anything like this specific moment!

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @moshimonstermeg29 shared a video of when she shared a bedroom tip with her friend… and her mom was lying next to her. Oops! Is time travel possible? Even Rory wouldn’t want to have that conversation with Lorelai right there! As she wrote in the caption, “3 years ago when my entire life changed over one silly video how times have changed!!”

Commenters commiserated with Meg and one wrote, “the way my soul would leave my body.” Another said, “I would’ve died and come back.” Others called it “iconic” and said, “This has to be a classic.”

This video is not only hilarious, but also a reminder that sex and intimacy are tough topics for both moms and daughters… although it turns out it’s much worse for daughters. According to a 2012 survey, 19% of parents were “uncomfortable” chatting about this subject with their adolescent kids, compared to 50% of teenagers. A 2018 study found that if teenagers and parents do have these chats, the child will have safe sex if they choose to be sexually active at 21.

It’s also a good idea to have conversations before a child reaches high school. According to NBC News, Dr. Aletha Akers and psychologist Terri Fisher believe kids can learn from a tangible moment like a romantic TV storyline. Akers also told the publication, “Parents may think of talking about sex as the big talk, but that’s not really the way to approach it with kids.” This is so true. Sure, my mom had “the talk” with me when I was in elementary school, but the best thing she did was give me a book that explained the whole deal. And, although some other parents might have thought I was too young to watch Dawson’s Creek at 13, I believe it was exactly the right age. Observing relationships was helpful… and even that cheesy episode when Joey Potter has a pregnancy scare taught me something. Of course, real teens don’t have that kind of perfectly witty vocab, but that’s beside the point.

Laura Widman was in charge of a research study based on 52 other studies and discovered something important. She told Today.com, “teens that talk with their parents about safer sex topics like condoms and STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) were more likely to use protection than teens that didn’t have these conversations.” So, while no one wants to talk about the specific topic that Meg was about to share with her friend, experts believe parents and teenagers should definitely have conversations about condoms.

It’s not fun, but hey, parenting has a lot of intense moments that aren’t exactly a great time. Meg is an awesome friend for speaking so openly about intimacy, and everyone can learn from her and have more vulnerable conversations with loved ones. Just make sure your mom can’t hear!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy