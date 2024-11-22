‘Not the drive by roast’: Supportive mom accidentally drags her daughter in blistering election message

Thanksgiving is coming up, and if you’re planning on bringing someone over, you can bet your mom can and will say something completely out of pocket to embarrass you, but still somehow said with love. For TikTok user @baddates69, whose name is Sarah, she didn’t have to wait until Thanksgiving. Her mother was way ahead of everyone else at that common motherly roast.

Recommended Videos

Sarah explained to her followers how her mother is a very vocal liberal and, in the wake of the disappointing election results, took to Facebook to explain why she supported Vice President Kamala Harris. She shared that she believes in unions and transgender rights, but suddenly, her support for liberal values took a hilariously sharp left. Sarah recounted how her mother went into detail about why she believes in reproductive rights and turned it into an impromptu roast of her daughter.

Sarah’s mom told her Facebook friends that she supports her daughter’s right to choose because she believes her daughter doesn’t have the capacity to raise a child since even a dog’s sneeze renders her anxious.

People in the comments heavily related to the unintentional shade. One person commented, “Not the drive-by roast,” while another asked, “Do we have the same mom?” All of us lucky to still have our moms know how common this actually is and how it always comes off as equally annoying and adorable when they look back at you in confusion, wondering why you’re upset when they were just trying to be supportive.

But all in all, this is a good way for people to process the election loss. It’s well past time for full-blown arguments and pointing out the faults of the other side — sometimes what’s more effective is explaining the values you earnestly stand for instead of focusing on personality politics. Let people who initially disagreed with you see how they don’t have a real rebuttal for the genuinely positive values you stand for. At times, no voice can accomplish that as effectively as a nurturing mother who simply wants the best for the child she brought into this world.

What we love about the TikTok video is how it gives us a glimpse of how people still manage to dig out joy in moments of deep disappointment. TikTok is chock-full of bad-faith actors posting videos of liberals crying over the election loss with snarky comments mocking them. It’s easy to focus on an “us vs. them” narrative and celebrate how they lost, but beneath that, there’s always someone believing their life is about to be miserable for the next four years. That’s not helpful to anyone. Now should be a time of unity, where we take a beat and explain why we saw the election the way we did.

As for the mom and daughter — we’re sure this isn’t going to be the last time she embarrasses her. By the way, the daughter chuckled; it’s likely she knows it, too. We just hope people at least got the mom’s point as well.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy