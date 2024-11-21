‘This is an insult’: Elizabeth Warren sounds off about ‘unqualified’ Linda McMahon, who is being sued for allegedly enabling child abuse

Warning: The following article contains discussions of sexual abuse and substance misuse.

Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren sounded off about Donald Trump’s latest divisive cabinet pick, former WWE executive Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education.

McMahon, who was part of Trump’s first administration and donated to his 2020 presidential campaign, has been put in charge of the nation’s schooling despite a lack of experience. More troubling is McMahon’s ties to husband Vince and their WWE empire, which resulted in an October 2024 lawsuit that alleged she was aware of and failed to act on child sexual abuse, according to CNN.

Donald Trump picked an unqualified, billionaire wrestling mogul to lead the Department of Education.



This is an insult to our teachers and to every kid in America who relies on a good public school education. https://t.co/f258KZbmjD — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 20, 2024

Massachusetts representative Warren took to X to react to the news, calling McMahon an “unqualified, billionaire wrestling mogul,” unfit to lead the nation’s Department of Education. She also made it clear she believes Trump’s choice is an “insult” to the nation’s teachers and students who rely on public schooling.

The John Does’ lawsuit

The McMahons, among other WWE and TKO Group leadership, were named in a 2024 lawsuit that claimed they knowingly enabled sexual abuse perpetrated by ringside announcer Melvin Phillips Jr. The filing alleged he groomed children under the guise of recruiting ring boys, who would help him execute job duties during events. The lawsuit claims Phillips would then sexually abuse them, often filming the acts.

Similarly to claims made by other former WWE employees and wrestlers, McMahon was allegedly aware it was happening but failed to inform authorities or protect potential victims, according to five John Does who said they were between the ages of 13 and 15 when these events may have transpired.

The WWE’s history of sexual abuse allegations

As explored in the 2024 docuseries Mr. McMahon, WWE executives have been at the center of legal action for decades. Several former employees say Vince assaulted them, though failed to prove it in court or settled out of it.

Then there is the matter of the late, beloved for her punk rock charm, Diva Ashley Massaro, who died by suicide in May 2019 at 39 years old. An affidavit signed by Massaro was released post-humorously by lawyer Konstantine Kyros. In it, she claimed she was drugged and assaulted by a man who claimed to be a U.S. Army doctor during a 2007 WWE event in Kuwait.

The United States Naval Criminal Service launched an investigation in June 2019 before closing it in Jan. 2020 after the case went cold due to a lack of leads. However, a medical assistant interviewed in a report made public by Wrestling Online claimed she was treated in a medical facility for abdominal and pelvic pain.

The assistant also said she appeared drowsy and could not determine why, but that they saw no evidence of sexual assault. Unfortunately, many assaults of this nature that happen overseas with U.S. Army staff involved are not properly recorded, nor are allegations dealt with in the manner they’re meant to be.

The alleged assault went unpublicized, and Massaro never got a sliver of justice. She struggled with drug addiction post-WWE retirement and she died of non-criminal causes. WWE denied any knowledge of Massaro’s claims — which some have refuted — and has not adequately addressed claims Mr. McMahon acted inappropriately toward her.

This is one of many stories. Mrs. McMahon seemingly had no knowledge of this event or the several other claims made by Divas about her husband. But the number of allegations that exist speaks to a culture of cover-ups and sexual abuse during her tenure. A reasonable person might wait for the result of the October lawsuit before putting her in a position meant to protect youths.

