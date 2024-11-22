Forgot password
Matt Gaetz waving goodbye as Donald Trump Jr. looks high as a kite, Donald Sr. looks lost with an orange face, and Marjorie Taylor Greene is MAD
Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Leigh Vogel/WireImage, Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images, and Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Latest Political Tea: Matt Gaetz goes ‘bye bye’ as Don Jr. rubs his gums and Marjorie steals the transphobic crown

Daily reminder that Trump isn't even in office yet.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Ash Martinez
Christian Bone
and 
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 09:00 am

Speedballs at SpaceX. Anti-trans bathroom battles. Rudy Giuliani sticking his entire foot in his mouth. Is this the latest reality TV train wreck? Nope, it’s just us recapping the utterly bonkers political shenanigans this week blasted right out of its pooper.

That’s right, kittens: Marjorie Taylor Greene, our own Capitol Hill bloodhound, has been patrolling bathroom doors like the hall monitor from hell while Donald Trump’s dream Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, said “no thanks” seconds after more sexual assault claims came out against him. (Not unlike that guy everyone wants to smack, Gaetz might want to consider witness protection at this point.) Meanwhile, as the GOP paraded its latest bigotry couture, Don Jr. seemed to be riding the white lightning over at Elon’s rocket pad, allegedly mistaking rocket fuel fumes for some high-grade sweet Colombian nose candy. This guy wasn’t just dropped as a baby ⏤ he was taken out back and thrown.

The launches keep on coming, folks — some drifting off into la-la land, others just practically tripping out. So yeah, grab your popcorn — or maybe, just to be safe, your barf bag. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Matt Gaetz peaces out as Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to oust Capitol Hill pedophiles

Matt Gaetz
Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images

Even though Donald Trump has only nominated a fraction of the grossly unqualified people he wants in his cabinet, we’re already ready to get the hell off of this roller coaster. In a matter of weeks, he’s tapped more criminally unfit grifters than a round of Duck Duck Goose in the big house. The 78-year-old singled out child predator Matt Gaetz as his Attorney General, and the potential appointment left Lady Justice – and anyone with a brain – in tears.

Justice delayed is justice denied, and with that undeserved promotion, Gaetz was ostensibly set free from the charges. His bootlicking buddy Marjorie Taylor Greene had his back per usual, and threatened to release ethics reports for all House members should they try to unearth Gaetz’s skin-crawling history. For someone who screams about the welfare of children 24/7, presenting the unceremonious sacking of pedophilic scumbags as somehow bad is a bold move. It left us longing for the good ol’ days when hiring undocumented workers was enough to stamp out a government career for good.

In a rare moment of Republican clarity, Gaetz actually considered the consequences of accepting a position 1000% above his pay grade and the scrutiny that might follow. Within a week of his nomination, he passed on his chance to undermine democracy, withdrawing from AG consideration just as rumors of additional underage trysts began to swirl. Now, if only Dr. Oz would follow suit and spare us up to four years of facepalming.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Johnson, and Nancy Mace compete for the GOP’s transphobia crown

Marjorie Taylor Greene sign
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene often seems like the most hateful person in Congress, just barely a step removed from the truly monstrous man set to seize the White House in a few short months. She’s officially facing fierce competition for her bigotry badge, however, now that Nancy Mace and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson have hopped on board the transphobia train.

With news that Sarah McBride — America’s first-ever transgender congressperson — is set to join them on Capitol Hill in just a few months, each of the loathsome liars jumped into action, setting their bullying sights on their incoming co-worker. Mace immediately proposed a bigoted bill that would block McBride from using the bathroom of her choice. Johnson threw his support behind it and Marj had a full-blown unhinged meltdown, first proposing segregated bathrooms — go back to the 1950s, you hobgoblin — and soon after crying “assault.” All over where a woman relieves herself. Make it make sense. Someone. Anyone.

To get the rest of the piping-hot tea, which this week includes a wrestling whack job, Matt Gaetz’s vile Venmo transactions, and Rudy Giuliani’s inability to learn or generally function, be sure to sign up for WGTC’s They Said What?! Newsletter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Image of Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.
Image of Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.