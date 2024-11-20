‘My favorite video on all the Internet ever’: Pet piggy’s life is changed forever when she tries surprising snack, and it might change your life too

We’ve all heard the term “as greedy as a pig.” It refers to the fact that pigs tend to eat anything put in front of them. Bone, fat, gristle, rotten vegetables, you name it, a pig will generally eat it. More often than not, farmed and domesticated porcine animals’ diets consist predominantly of pig swill — a mixture of waste food and water — so you can imagine they’ll thoroughly enjoy any tasty treats they’re given. That’s precisely what happens in a TikTok that’s gone viral on the popular video-sharing platform.

The 70-second clip, uploaded by The Tinsley Herd (username @penelope_the_mini_pig_), shows Daisy, a pig, being held up by one of her humans while the other films and talks. It has a wonderful festive backdrop in the form of a spectacular Christmas tree for added entertainment.

The lady behind the camera explains how Daisy has never eaten an Oreo, but given that pigs love Oreos (apparently), she will give her one as a special treat. Daisy, whose little toes are adorably painted red and green for Christmas, munches on the widely-loved sandwich cookie. She enjoys every second of it, smacking her lips and revealing her cute little teeth while her humans watch happily and enthusiastically.

Then, as an added treat, Daisy is given another piece of Oreo with peanut butter spread on it. After enjoying the first so much, Daisy nearly bites her human’s hand overeagerly before devouring the second snack. Like so many videos with cute animals, this one garnered much attention on TikTok.

How did TikTok react?

Most users simply wanted to note how cute they thought Daisy was. Comments saying as much included, “This is just so dang cute,” “omg SHE IS THE CUTEST I CANT,” “She’s so cute! She looks like pua from Moana,” “I feel wierd saying this but your pigs really pretty haha,” and, horrifyingly, “that’s the cutest slab of bacon I ever seen.”

Others were even more besotted, writing things like, “Not to be dramatic but I would die for daisy,” “Tbh I would die for daisy,” and “my favourite video on all the Internet ever.” Another noted that, “I think that Oreo changed her life.”

Several people said that, despite some of them hating hearing people eat, they enjoyed the sound of Daisy enjoying her treat, writing things like, “Why is it I absolutely go insane hearing humans smack while eating but I live for animal smacks,” “I love that all of us who HATE hearing someone chew love it when it’s cute animals,” “he only appropriate chewing noises,” “the smacking is EVERYTHING,” and “Omg the smacking is so cute!!” Meanwhile, one person callously asked, “does this make the bacon taste sweeter?” Goodness me!

As per PR Newswire, Oreo is America’s favorite cookie, so is it any wonder Daisy loved her first taste of one so much? Oreos are available in more than 100 countries around the globe, and over 60 billion are sold each year, with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in America. We think it’s high time Daisy’s owners added to those figures by purchasing a regular supply of them for their adorable piggy.

