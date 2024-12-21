‘My husband would’ve filed for divorce lol’: Wife tries to get her husband cancelled when she pranks him in the middle of Walmart

We live in a time where inappropriate behavior is regularly (and rightfully) called out. For example, people can’t get away with making others uncomfortable in public. That’s great, but it also means devious individuals can easily frame others — and that’s precisely what one conniving girlfriend did to her poor boyfriend in Walmart in a TikTok that’s gone viral.

The 16-second video, uploaded by B (username @bibimari.xo), is titled “Boyfriend Prank Fail” and shows a woman in the famous hypermarket being filmed by her partner, pushing the shopping cart behind her. The on-screen caption reads, “Giving my boyfriend the phone, then doing this,” followed by a laughing emoji. At the end of the video, the woman says, “Sir, stop recording me,” to which her boyfriend replies, “Oh my god,” and the video ends. The video’s description says, “I wish he would’ve kept recording but he panicked and turned it off. He was SO embarrassed and I took off running.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the TikTok community has had a lot to say about the incident.

How did TikTok react?

Several people suggested their partners would have reacted very differently to the man filming the video, with comments like “my husband would’ve filed for divorce lol,” “imma do this! my husband will probably cause a bigger scene,” “mine would give me silent treatment whole way home,” “My husband would embarrass me more if I tried this,” “mine barely goes in with me as it is if I did this is be going alone the rest of my life,” and “My husband would have left the cart with the phone inside of it.”

Some men also suggested what they would have done in that scenario, writing things like, “I would’ve hit the back of your ankles with the cart, at full speed,” “the amount of anxiety that would strike me down in that aisle,” “I would’ve been like I STG WERE DATING,” “I would stop pushing the cart and leave,” and “I have a bad habit of when someone believes me I double down and the joke becomes serious. I would’ve been like or else what? you’ll call the cops?”

There was much praise for the woman’s acting in the video, with commenters saying things like, “When you realize you should be an actress,” “Her face was so serious too,” “your expression is perfect,” “You were so serious,” and “Your acting was too good.” The woman replied to one of those comments saying, “I surprised myself.”

Others also noted the way she looked for the biggest crowd to do the prank in front of, saying things like, “You looked for the audience omg,” “Not down the busiest aisle,” “she went down the right aisle,” “She was looking for people,” and “Waiting for the traffic.”

There was very little sympathy for the man, and most people simply expressed their amusement, commenting things like, “this is funny,” “LMAO,” “LOL,” “LMFAAOOOO not u took off running,” “this needs to be a new trend. it’s gold,” and “That’s fricken hilarious!!! Ima do that to my daughter. She gets super embarrassed.”

The prank video highlighted a genuine problem regarding people being filmed in public without their consent. A 2023 YouGov survey of over 32,000 American adults found that 48% of people believe filming and sharing content of strangers in public without their consent should be illegal. 28% think it should be legal, and 24% are unsure.

