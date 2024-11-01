‘Never answer the door’: For this TikToker the necessity of Ring cameras was exposed when a terrifying stranger came knocking

The founder of Ring had two main pitches when he was looking for early investors for his idea in 2013: Ring is an alarm system turned inside out, and also a crime prevention system.

A TikTok user, @anniedee59, posted a more chilling clip than she bargained for this Halloween season when a trick-or-treater rang her doorbell. The poster’s daughter responded through Ring and turned the bell ringer away. But through the Ring camera, an ominous blade could be seen glimmering on the bell ringer’s hand, and who knows what he would have done if the door had been opened.

The TikTok caption reads, “My daughter answered the door and the kid asked for a ride, but look what’s in his hand!” We’re just reiterating to our readers: get a Ring and never answer the door to a stranger because you may not know their intentions or what they’re carrying.

@anniedee59 My daughter answered the door and the kid asked for a ride, but look what’s in his hand! ♬ original sound – AnnieDee

In the comments, the poster assured viewers that her daughter immediately called the cops on him, and one can only hope they intervened before something truly sadistic happened to someone else. What’s concerning, however, is the number of commenters saying that something like this has happened in their town, too. While politicians argue over crime rates and statistics, remember that when zooming in on one particular incident, the tragedy is always more personal than any statistician could paint. So please, before you ever open your door, make sure you know exactly who is at your doorstep and why.

Many comments showed concern that the poster’s grandchildren were put in harm’s way, and that prompted her to clarify a few things, writing, “A CHILD DID NOT ANSWER MY DOOR!! My 37-year-old daughter did!” She added that her family was just visiting and that everyone was unharmed by the interaction. People were still in the comments asking what happened after she called the cops. As of this writing, Annie Dee has not shared more information on the situation.

Ring is practically a must-buy for homeowners these days, but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect company. It is owned by Jeff Bezos, after all, and his companies have often faced criticism for overstepping. Ring has previously been accused of using its cameras to train in-house facial recognition technology, has been linked to increased racial profiling by neighborhood watch groups, and has been found vulnerable to hacking. No company is perfect, but when debating whether to get Ring for your home, ask yourself if your safety can wait for these companies to fully figure everything out.

It’s not a fair proposition to give people, of course, because we’re essentially asking you to choose between your safety and your moral standing. But in America, there are always alternatives — so if Ring is not for you, consider competitors like Level Home, Notion, or even August Home. Ultimately, each option has its differences, so it’s up to you to decide which qualities matter most. Just make sure you keep yourself and your family safe — that’s what’s most important.

