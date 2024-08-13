‘Normalize taking a hint’: Man tries to hit on disinterested woman at the beach, and immediately gets angry when the tables are turned

The beach is for relaxation, unwinding, and catching rays, and woe betide anyone who stands in our sunlight. As such, one creepy beach-goer has attracted the ire of the internet, after a video of him hitting on a disinterested woman has gone viral on TikTok.

In a clip uploaded by user Lindsey @goetz.regrets, a man can be seen standing ominously nearby as she minds her own business on the sand, prompting her to question: “what the f**k is going on?”. Sometimes you want to lap up the sun and read a book in peace, but the unnamed man seems hell-bent on interrupting Lindsey’s day, coming right out of the gate and asking if she’s single.

His quickly-declining attempt at a pickup should’ve reached its natural end when Lindsey replied “I’m not looking,” but the interaction only heats up from there. Rather than taking the hint and suffering a minuscule blow to the ego, the man appears angry when noticing Lindsey’s camera. “Why are you filming?,” he asks, before repeatedly questioning her: “can I help you?”.

Of course, Lindsey herself could’ve asked the very same question when he was lurking behind her, but that irony seems to be lost on him. “I just like to talk to strangers on the beach, are you kidding me?”, the man asks, before quickly scurrying away.

Summing up the part-awkward, part-alarming interaction, Lindsey accompanied the video with the caption: “Funny how he became the victim lmao.” The clip, which has amassed nearly 50,000 likes and over 450,000 views, saw users flock to the comments section to support Lindsey. Many took note of the man’s “aggressive switch-up” after noticing the camera, while others questioned his audacity in asking “can I help you?” when it was him who initiated the interaction in the first place.

Elsewhere, viewers wrote that the man’s “real personality [shone] through,” and even suggested alternative ways of thwarting the advance, like declaring “I don’t have any change” (ouch). “The way HE said can I help you like he wasn’t imposing on your beach time,” another user quipped. While it’s all well and good to shoot your shot in some instances, hitting on someone requires the ability to read the room, which this man appears unable to do.

“Normalize taking a hint,” one user surmised, with others similarly questioning “why can they not leave us alone?” Unfortunately, Lindsey isn’t the only one tasked with shooing away men, with a fellow TikToker going viral earlier this month after enduring a similar interaction, also on a beach.

Men, if you’re reading this, how about we just let people enjoy their beach time uninterrupted?

