‘Not a punishment unboxing’: Former Florida teacher is slapped with a harsh punishment — and $750 fine — and you’ll never believe what she did wrong

Former Florida teacher Galacticbeez recently opened up on TikTok in a series of posts about what she is accused of doing wrong in the classroom, the punishment she received, and why she is leaving the education sector.

In one post shared in December last year, Beez explains she posted on her personal TikTok account about safety protocols in school shooting situations, and while doing so, she criticized her district’s policies — policies which weren’t public information, according to the district. Beez claims they were posted on the county’s website. She never clarifies what district she worked for, or what grade she taught, but says several times in the series of posts that she had quit her job, and would no longer work as a teacher because it “sucked the life” out of her.

“A huge concern for students and educators alike”

In her post, Beez explains a recent school shooting inspired the post, and said she was concerned for her safety, her students’ safety, and the safety of students nationwide. School shootings, she says, are a “huge concern for students and educators alike.” She goes on to add everything she stated in the post could be found on the county’s website under protocols. She can’t explain why she got in trouble for sharing the post, but says she wasn’t a part of the teacher’s union at the time so it couldn’t help settle the dispute.

In the end, Beez says she suspects she was punished to make a point, because officials knew she was right about the district’s policies. “I felt like I was being used as a pawn,” in a board game, Beez says. Her original school shooting post has since been taken down, and Beez never clarifies what those policies were, or why she disagreed with them. Student safety was her No. 1 priority as a teacher, she says, and she was trying to “stand up for what I felt was right.”

She was punished, she says, “because they either don’t want to hear it, or they don’t want to fork over the money to put more protection in schools.” She says she won’t appeal, and her series of posts were her way to take “power back” in the situation.

Educators “have put their hands on students” and received the same punishment

Before revealing why she was punished, however, Beez told her followers how the school district chose to reprimand her, though she says, “You could pay me a billion dollars, and I would say, ‘No.’ I will not go back to the education system.” In what a comment describes as a “punishment unboxing” post, Beez opens an envelope filled with paperwork, explaining she received a $750 fine — more than half of her teaching paycheck, she says — and that she was on one-year probation from any job requiring a teaching license in the state.

Beez adds, “There are literal educators who have put their hands on students and received the exact same punishments that I’m receiving. I didn’t do that. I would never do that. What I did,” she adds, “your mind will be blown if I choose to share that with you,” which she later did.

