Florida grade school teacher and principal throw alcohol-filled rager for teenagers, police allege

According to Florida’s Cocoa Beach Police Department, a grade school and teacher and principal are accused of throwing a massive party with alcohol for teenagers. One teen needed medical treatment for intoxication, and another was later arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

According to Fox35 Orlando, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, principal at Roosevelt Elementary School, threw the party in January this year at her house in Cocoa Beach, FL, attended by more than 100 teenagers, some of whom were drinking alcohol Hill-Brodigan supplied. Karly Anderson, 45, a third-grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, was also at the party and appeared intoxicated, officers said. Authorities believe the teens, most aged between 13 and 17 years old, came from all over the area, including from Hill-Brodigan and Anderson’s school district.

Reportedly, Hill-Brodigan called it a “white lie party” and young partygoers wore t-shirts that said “white lie.” One teen was treated for severe alcohol intoxication at the scene, and another was arrested nearby and charged with DUI. The ages of those two teenagers have not been disclosed. No serious injuries were reported.

Mugshots of Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan (left) and Karly Anderson (right).



To make matters worse, Florida police say they received a fraudulent “swatting” call when responding to the call about the party, but authorities now think the call was made to divert attention from the scene. “Swatting” is when someone calls 911 to report a fake crime to create a distraction.

Referring to the swatting call, Detective Sgt. Taylor Payne of the Cocoa Beach Police Department said, “We believe this was made to have officers leave that area.” Payne added, “This phone call detailed that there were people holding people at gunpoint,” and said people were shooting weapons off at a nearby skatepark, Payne said.

Moreover, according to the police, “Hill-Brodigan was seen by officers in the driveway of her residence turning off the outside lights and entering her residence,” forcing the Brevard County Fire Department to use auxiliary lighting on their vehicle to treat one of the juveniles experiencing “an alcohol-related medical event” on the front lawn of the home.

The two women are on administrative leave

Hill-Brodigan and Lawrence were arrested about a week after the party. Both face charges related to the case, and have been placed on administrative leave by the local school district. The women are currently free on bond and it’s unclear if they have legal representation or when they’re next expected to appear in court.

“We are extremely troubled by these accusations and are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department,” the Brevard County School District said in a statement, referring to the case. “Our commitment to student safety remains our top priority,” the district added. “It’s absolutely inappropriate just on its face, and it’s even more inappropriate considering these people’s standing in the community,” Detective Sgt. Taylor Payne said.

The source of the swatting call is also under investigation, and whoever made that call could face charges, police said. Hill-Brodigan became principal at Roosevelt Elementary in 2024, and she has won Teacher of the Year awards in the past. “I have had the pleasure to serve the students and parents of Brevard County for the last 23 years,” Hill-Brodigan’s online bio states, according to the Independent. “Students, families, and staff are very close to my heart, I really enjoy what I do,” her bio says.

