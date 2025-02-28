What was Southern University student Caleb Wilson’s cause of death?

A 20-year-old Southern University student was pronounced dead around 3:15 am on Thursday, Feb. 27 at a hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. An official cause of death has not yet been determined pending an autopsy. However, details of the moments before his death have been revealed.

According to Baton Rouge’s WAFB, 20-year-old Caleb Wilson, a junior, was participating in an off-campus ritual with other pledges of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity at North Sherwood Forest Community Park in Baton Rouge, when he collapsed. Friends then rushed Wilson to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a Facebook statement, Southern University Chancellor John K. Pierre said in part, “It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news of the passing of one of our students, Caleb Wilson.”

Pierre added, “An off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb’s death. Southern University is cooperating fully with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is leading the investigation. At this time, no further details are available.”

“His energy, spirit, and impact on those around him will never be forgotten”

Honoring the Life of Caleb Wilson 🕊️💙💛



With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of one of our own, Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Southern University Human Jukebox and an incredible part of our Jaguar family.



A talented trumpet player, a dedicated student, and… pic.twitter.com/JMgVeO2GDu — Southern University Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) February 28, 2025

Wilson studied mechanical engineering and was a member of Southern University’s Human Jukebox marching band. On Facebook, the marching band called Wilson a “talented trumpet player, a dedicated student, and a bright soul,” who, “poured his passion into both his studies and his time with the Human Jukebox. His energy, spirit, and impact on those around him will never be forgotten.”

Wilson’s father, Sergeant Corey Wilson, is a high-ranking member of the New Orleans police force, who has worked on several occasions with the NFL New Orleans Saints organization. After Caleb died, the New Orleans’ Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement which read,

On behalf of Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to Deputy Corey Wilson and his family following the heartbreaking loss of his son Caleb. Dep. Wilson retired last year as a sergeant after serving 35 years with the JPSO. Dep. Wilson’s commitment to public service has continued with him currently serving in our Reserve Division. The JPSO stands in support of Dep. Wilson and his family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn this unimaginable loss. via WAFB

Meanwhile, Saints’ owner Gayle Benson added in part,

… This tragic loss has hit very close to my heart as his father, Sargent Corey Wilson has worked with our team for many years. I have a deep and personal connection to his family. We mourn with him today on this senseless passing, our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking loss. via WAFB

Louisiana news outlet, Fox 8 Live, says whether hazing was involved in the ritual when Wilson died is unclear. After Wilson died, the Southern University Division of Student Affairs paused all frat, sorority, and student club membership activities until further notice amid Wilson’s ongoing death investigation. Multiple reports say no Omega Psi Phi or other Southern University student disciplinary action was planned at this writing and the national Omega Psi Phi declined to comment.

