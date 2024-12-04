Drunk driver who killed a bride in a crash on her wedding night learns her fate

South Carolina newlywed Samantha Miller was struck and killed last year in a drunk driving accident on her wedding night. The woman behind the wheel, who authorities say was traveling over twice the speed limit, has now been sentenced.

Miller, 34, and her husband, Aric Hutchinson, were traveling in a golf cart near a South Carolina’s Folly Beach road with two other people around 10 pm the night Miller and Hutchinson were married when Jamie Lee Komoroski hit the back of the cart with her rental car.

Miller died in the wreck, and Hutchinson and the others were seriously injured, according to the Associated Press. The collision happened as Miller and the others left the wedding reception venue.

USA Today says Komoroski, who was 25 at the time, refused a field sobriety test and was arrested. Once in custody, a blood test confirmed her blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit to drive.

Komoroski was booked at a Charleston County jail under suicide watch after telling a responding officer she wanted to die, ABC News 4 reported.

At Komoroski’s sentencing hearing, Miller’s widower husband, Hutchinson, recalled the tragic night. “On the golf cart, she told me she didn’t want the night to end,” Hutchinson told the court, “and I kissed her on the forehead, and then the next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital.”

Komoroski had reportedly been drinking all day, and Hutchinson and Miller’s family later received an $863,000 settlement from the establishments that overserved her, Komoroski’s car insurance, and the car rental company, according to court documents.

Komoroski pleaded guilty

After the wreck, Komoroski pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, felony DUI causing death, and two counts of felony DUI causing great bodily injury. On Monday in Charleston, she was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the felony DUI, 10 years for reckless homicide, and 15 years for felony DUI causing bodily injury. Each sentence will be served concurrently, with credit for time served awaiting trial.

Komoroski told the court and Miller’s family she chose to drink and drive the night of the wreck, that she was an alcoholic when the accident happened, and apologized for her “inconsiderate and thoughtless actions.”

She added, “Unfortunately, it took this incredible tragedy and terrible incident to wake me up to the extent of my addiction. I take full responsibility for my actions. Hopefully, one day, you will be able to forgive me, but I know forgiveness must be earned.”

Miller’s mother, Lisa Miller, also told the court, “We have been sentenced to a lifetime of pain. She was a light, she was loved, she was amazing and always will be. She will always be my child.”

After Komoroski’s sentencing, Hutchinson said he felt Komoroski’s punishment fit the crime.

“I do think she’s sorry,” he added, referring to Komoroski. “However, that doesn’t change the fact that Sam’s not here, my wife’s not here, the family we planned, all of our injuries. So that’ll take some time for sure.”

After Miller died, her family said, “[Samantha] wanted to make sure that everybody was taken care of. She doesn’t ever want anybody to be sad or mad. Sam doesn’t want this to destroy our lives. We know that.”

