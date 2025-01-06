‘Dave, we’re gonna make out!’: Florida Hooters waitress gets caught on camera trying to flirt her way out of a DUI

Sarasota, FL police officers got more than they bargained for when they stopped Sophia Gabrielle, a Hooters waitress, under suspicion of drunk driving in November.

Recommended Videos

After she was pulled over, Gabrielle, who appears to be in her 20s but whose age has not yet been reported, tries to flirt with one officer who calls himself “Nick.” Nick refers to the other officer as “Dave,” who both maintain their composure as Gabrielle resists a field sobriety test, and eventually starts flirting with both men while wearing a Hooters sweatshirt.

The roughly 12-minute cringe interaction, captured on Officer Nick’s body camera, is date-stamped November 2024. The footage went viral when it was uploaded to TikTok in five parts.

In the first segment, Gabrielle is clearly intoxicated, slurring her words and weaving as she walks. She tells the officer she just got off work and says she works at Hooters. She refuses the field sobriety test, and admits she’s been drinking, but denies she’s planning to drive. “You were already driving,” the officer says, which she also denies.

Things get even more awkward in the second clip

In part two of the body cam footage, Gabrielle continues to deny she’s been driving, although the officer tries to remind her they pulled her over in her car. She continues to ask if she can use the bathroom, and in the second part, she starts calling the officer, “Babe.”

Things escalate in part three when Gabrielle tells Officer Dave they’ll make out. She starts getting into Officer Nick’s personal space, calling him “daddy” and saying things like “I’ll do anything for you,” and “Dave, we’re gonna make out.” The officers remain focused on business as Gabrielle makes explicit comments.

In part four, Gabrielle pulls up her sweatshirt revealing a Hooters tank top underneath confirming she works for the restaurant chain. Officer Nick tells her to put her shirt down, reminding Gabrielle she’s on body cam which will be public record, so, theoretically, he says, her family — mother, father, and grandmother — can see what she’s doing. By the end of the clip, she still refuses to take a sobriety test and lets the officers handcuff her.

The interaction concludes with Gabrielle in the back of the officer’s car while Nick and Dave try to find someone to pick up her car, presumably while she’s at the police station. Drunk driving is no laughing matter, and here’s hoping Gabrielle’s encounter with the police encourages her to rethink her behavior. TMZ says her TikTok post the next day was captioned “Uber is cheaper,” but that post has since been deleted.

The resolution to the traffic stop is unclear but as the video went viral, shared on outlets like TMZ, Gabriell’s TikTok feed blew up with comments like “Here after seeing the cop’s video 😂 #fangirl” and, “You were on TMZ girl 😂”

Another added, “It was a bad decision to drive which most of us have done also. Thank god you didn’t hurt anyone else or yourself. I’m sure you regret it & you have learned from it. Things will get better…..🙂” Gabrielle continued posting on social media in December, so she seems okay. Hooters has not commented on the matter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy