Image via @peakviewhouse/TikTok
Social Media

‘Not to be dramatic but this is my biggest dream in life’: Woman moves into new home and discovers a secret staircase behind a closet

'A CORALLINE DOOR!'
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 09:51 am

A million fantasy lovers have grown for years under the same dream, encouraged on by dozens of delightful reads that all lean on the same secretive hook to lure us in.

Secret rooms are a fixture in young adult fantasy, providing the perfect transition from the humdrum of everyday life to the wonder and magic of some alternate world. Whether it be a wardrobe, a bookshelf, or a secret wall, these wondrous locations are a constant in the genre, and as a result a litany of adults grew up checking every corner and cabinet for a hidden, secret space.

And one lucky homebuyer just found one. TikTok user @peakviewhouse recently purchased a new home, and as they were transitioning into their new space they discovered a secret some of us have been dreaming of for decades. Nestled behind a cupboard and nearly concealed behind an added set of shelves, the lucky TikToker discovered a secret staircase leading to some magical unknown.

@peakviewhouse

#oldhouse #rennovation #fyp #history #oldhousesoftiktok

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

They revealed the dream-fulfilling find via a 13-second upload, in which they edge open a cabinet door to reveal a set of curved stairs leading up to a tantalizing unknown. That tantalizing unknown is slowly revealed over several subsequent videos, which show as the homeowners first remove the shelving, and then make their way up the stairs into a tiny, blocked-off loft space.

@peakviewhouse

Part 3. Very dusty, looks like theyve been blocked in, luckily however we have been told they may lead further into the loft so that’s our next job! #victorianpropertyrenovation #victorianproperty #servantstairs #renovation #periodproperty #oldhousesoftiktok #oldhouse #victorianhouse #renovation #homeinspo #secret #secretstairs #secretpassage #wheredoyougo

♬ Forget About Us – Perrie

They have plans to remove the blockage to see what else waits behind, but at this point its giving less Narnia and more Barbarian. The initial magic of the first video is starting to veer toward horror territory with that carefully bricked off area, and — while people are still eager to see what hides behind — they’re also warning of all the spooky, insidious things that may lurk.

Whether the resulting room veers closer to fantasy or horror territory, @peakviewhouse is living a dream far too many of us will never share. They managed to purchase a home with secrets, and those secrets are a wonderful foray back into childhood. Even if they don’t find anything magical — or terrifying — hidden up in that loft, they now have the opportunity to transform the space into something special, secret, and maybe just a bit mystical all their own.

