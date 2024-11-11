‘Oh lord, that took a turn’: Mom and daughter’s trip to Target enters unexpected territory when they discover Bigfoot out shopping

Why have we never found irrefutable proof that Bigfoot exists? Excuse me, how dare you suggest the answer is because he doesn’t! The real answer is obviously that we’ve been looking in the wrong places. Camera-carrying cryptid crusaders just assumed they would find Bigfoot in his natural woodland habitat, but it turns out the sasquatch has a taste for shopping. All this time, Bigfoot was hanging out in Target.

At least, this is what one teenage daughter with a savage sense of humor tried to convince her mom had happened during a visit to the store. In a viral TikTok, Rachael, the mom who runs the popular @blackowlfamily account, revealed the merciless message daughter Anna sent her while the pair of them had split up during a trip to Target. Honestly, it was lucky she was already in store as Momma Black Owl is going to need some supplies to treat this third-degree burn.

“It just really sucks when you have to cancel your daughter’s 15th birthday because you’re having so many problems with your teenager,” the TikToker begins, employing her “Mom Being Serious” voice. Her on-screen caption reads, “She can think about what she did.” It turns out Anna went too far when she sent her mom a photo she had snapped while walking around Target that confirmed she had found Bigfoot.

Honestly, though, we don’t know why Rachael is mad when it’s Anna who now has to deal with the emotional fallout of finding out that Bigfoot is actually her mom.

Once Rachael reveals the photo in question, it would take the most skeptical among us to remain unconvinced. I mean, we’ve never seen Bigfoot and Rachael in the same room (or Target), have we? We thought the real Bigfoot had been outed in Oklahoma of all places recently, but that turned out to be a publicity stunt. Now we know why — Bigfoot bought a Remington and settled down to raise a family. It makes sense, the Hollywood money isn’t really rolling in any more these days. Rachael had to make ends meet somehow before someone inevitably makes a Harry and the Hendersons reboot.

Yes, of course Rachael was not really mad enough at her daughter to cancel her birthday party. In fact, in a touching postscript, she reveals that this video was actually recorded a year ago and Anna is now turning 16. Rachael confirms that the Target Bigfoot sighting has entered Black Owl Family lore and Anna continues to be just as “goofy” and is forever “hating on” her mom. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Is Bigfoot real, is he not? Let’s not forget the FBI has had an open file concerning possible sasquatch sighting since 1976. The agency has never officially confirmed that they believe Bigfoot exists, but that’s what they would say, right? Maybe this TikTok teaches us that, ultimately, it doesn’t matter if Bigfoot is or isn’t real. Maybe the real Bigfoot is the family we made fun of along the way?

