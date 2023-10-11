Seeing is believing, but when it comes to the mythical Bigfoot, the many supposed Sasquatch “sightings” over the years have never amounted to finite proof of its existence. Many of said sightings have been written off as hoaxes and deemed inconsequential in cases when videos were too blurry to confirm the subject’s existence. That, of course, hasn’t stopped new claims from rolling in, which now include a fresh and seemingly clear sighting of Bigfoot in Southwest Colorado.

The video in question, via Denver Gazette’s OutThere Colorado, was captured by train passengers in the San Juan Mountains, which stretch from southwest Colorado to northwestern New Mexico. The video depicts a big, hairy creature that looks like an ape walking on two legs before squatting down amongst a smattering of brown bushes and blending in with its surroundings.

“The two were shocked when they noticed it wasn’t your average animal, instead moving about on two feet,” the couple who recorded the video shared with the Gazette. The elephant in the room is now whether this sighting should be deemed fake (with someone clearly wearing a Bigfoot costume) or a simple misunderstanding (yep, that’s definitely an animal walking around on two legs before taking a seat on a hillside). There is a third option, of course: Maybe it really is Bigfoot, and maybe Bigfoot didn’t mind that it was standing in plain sight while a train filled with humans ambled past.

Whether you choose to peruse the video’s comments or dive into the dedicated Reddit thread discussing the sighting, the general sentiment is either that of disbelief or the unwillingness to get trapped in the cycle of speculation.

While some believe this to be a Harry and the Hendersons hoax, others are convinced that the video is authentic.

Was a little skeptical about this, until I saw the length of the arm. The hand was all the way down to the knee. Clearly a bigfoot. — Twister (@Twister32733092) October 11, 2023

For now, this video is just one of the hundreds of “we saw a Bigfoot” claims made every year and will likely remain so until a proper Bigfoot sighting, coupled with solid evidence, crops up in the future. Until that happens, every such video will remain hoax at best, with the ongoing mystery of whether or not Bigfoot is actually real continuing to distract the masses from more alarming realities.