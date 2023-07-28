‘Oh, you’re gonna beat me up?’: Another Karen tantrum forces flight to land for the pettiest reason imaginable

Nowadays, the chances of you coming across a whiny Karen is almost guaranteed. You could find one at the hospital, on your driveway, and at the salon, but who would guess you’d find one on a moving plane? Well, TikTok user Blake Perkins’ (@bperkins33) clip of a very loud lady aboard a United Airlines flight is making the rounds. However, the reason for her Karen-esque rant is absolutely bizarre.

In the clip, a woman is seen exchanging verbal blows with another passenger. Our Karen in question is upset because… she was denied wine. Of all the reasons Karens have thrown their signature tantrums, this might take the cake. Unfortunately for all the passengers on board the flight, the plane had to land so the woman could be escorted off.

“She couldn’t have her wine so they didn’t let her have her arrival lmfaoooo,” read the video’s caption.

The other unknown passenger was not in the mood for any Karen shenanigans, raising her voice and telling her to sit down. After a flight attendant showed up, he directed his attention to Karen, promptly asking her, “why do you have to be like this?” Yikes.

He followed up with the statement, “we’re gonna land the plane and you’re going off.” You’d think that would make her tone it down, but no. In true fashion, Karen kept lamenting and wailing.

In a follow-up video from another perspective, a male passenger is telling Karen to sit down, clearly upset. Others chime in, with comments of their own, ranging from “why are you causing such a scene?” to “we’re gonna land the plane and you’re going to go to jail!” It seems the biggest issue for the woman is that nobody’s on her side, because she’s still adamant that she’s been wronged, all the way up until the end of the video.

That’s gotta be a really good bottle of wine for her to act out like this!