‘You can go somewhere else if you like!’: Harried hospital worker finally snaps at furious Karen

As one user commented, “send her a patient dismissal letter ASAP!!!”

Screengrabs from a TikTok posted by @lexxa_88 wearing scrubs at the reception of a medical center.
On yet another episode of Karens Gone Wild, we’re transported to the calming reception area of a doctor’s office. That is, until a very loud and profane Karen attempts to exert her dominance on a polite receptionist. Think again, lady!

TikTok user @lexxa_88 was having a pretty regular day before a customer walked in and started huffing and puffing at her. What initially seemed like a pretty cordial encounter soon turned into a flare up. After being late to her appointment by one hour, the customer asked for a reschedule. Understandably, @lexxa_88 searched her calendar for the nearest available date. “27th is the soonest,” she said.

Replying to @EatReadDrink this is actually part 1 sorry guys 🤣🤣 part 2 & 3 are up! #karensgoingwild #karen #healthcareheroes #fyp #lifelessons

Unfortunately, Karen wouldn’t budge, demanding an earlier date. “You BETTER find something sooner. 27th is not gonna work,” she replied. It didn’t take long for her to, in signature style, start yelling at the worker.

“Okay, you can go somewhere else if you like,” @lexxa_88 politely insisted.

In the second part, which she also posted, she returned Karen’s energy back to her after being called several inappropriate names. “If you’re gonna be talking to me like that, I’m gonna need you to exit and go to a different doctor cause we’re not gonna deal with you being late to your appointment.”

Replying to @Irene Lopez #karensgoingwild #karen #healthcareheroes #fyp #lifelessons

As expected, our not-so-lovely Karen pulled out the “kids” excuse, claiming she doesn’t have child support. Coupled with these excuses, she began hurling even more insults and f-bombs at @lexxa_88.

Replying to @CM part 4 since ya'll blew it tf up🤣 #karensgoingwild #karen #healthcareheroes #fyp #lifelessons

The comments are just so hilarious, with different users on @lexxa_88’s side.

“Every clinic needs someone like you,” commented @jveggaa, while @zujyyy said, “Yes girl!!! Don’t ever let a customer try to underestimate you nor let them speak to you a certain way just cause you’re at your workplace!! Love this!”

User @lovemarr__ hilariously posted, “Yes!! I love this, I work at a bakery and people get made because they came late to pick up their cake and we are closed ☠️”

While working in healthcare is already a herculean task, dealing with grumpy customers can make anyone reach for a nearby anesthetic. Good luck out there @lexxa-88, and anyone else in sight of a grumpy Karen at the workplace. 

