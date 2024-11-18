‘Ok but why does he kinda look like Glen Powell?’: Woman lives her best ‘Shrek’ life when donkey adopts her family as his own

A woman has let an over-friendly donkey into her life and heart after it kept showing up at her kitchen window. “This donkey comes to my window every morning for some breakfast and nose scratches,” the TikTok on-screen text explains. Talk about a guest overstaying their welcome.

Recommended Videos

The footage, which belongs to @our.farm.and.us on Instagram, captures the fuzzy visitor opening the screen window like he’s about to hand you your McDonald’s order before happily chewing on some food passed to him. A confused pet cat hops on the counter to watch as the uninvited caller receives his usual scratches.

This is no normal meeting of humanity and nature, however. This donkey follows a schedule. A look at the Instagram account, which chronicles life on a farm in Portugal’s Azores islands, reveals he’s a recurring face known to pop up at any moment. From peering through doors to hanging outside with the kids and other animals, this donkey is slowly making his way indoors.

Among its deeply perplexing qualities is the fact it kind of reminds people of a certain actor known for his capybara meme comparisons. One comment reads, “Ok but why does he kinda look like Glen Powell?”

While some people can’t get over its Powellness, others are powerless to its sweet charms. “Imagine he is waiting all day thinking about you Then he goes to sleep at night just so he can come here in the morning. You are his best part of the day,” another response said.

He, we’re assuming it’s a he, is called Tiago. He has a whole highlight reel dedicated to him on the Instagram page, where you can watch him digging, interacting with animals on the farm, and being playful. Most of the videos show him inside the farm’s perimeter fencing, so we can safely assume that’s his permanent home — though the idea of him just turning up like Donkey in Shrek is an entertaining one.

The footage brings up an important question: just how friendly are donkeys? Well, according to the Working Horses and Donkeys organization Brooke, they’re usually gentle. “Though often characterized as stubborn, donkeys are gentle in nature with a strong sense of loyalty and friendship that is similar to humans. This means that the more owners can interact with their donkeys in a patient, positive, and calm manner, the greater level of trust built.”

Studies have also shown that positive interactions, particularly with familiar humans, can often raise oxytocin (commonly known as the love hormone) and decrease cortisol (the stress hormone) levels in animals. Good handling techniques therefore allow donkeys to feel reassured, safe, and respected by their environment, as they deserve.”

Brooke also writes that donkeys are common farm animals, so their welfare is beneficial for both them and the surrounding environment. “Strong bonds between working donkeys and their owners result in positive well-being, for donkeys and owners alike.”

They conclude, “When these animals are treated with kindness and compassion, they give back through devotion and loyalty, and feel happy and loved.” So, if you’re lucky enough to be jump-scared by one begging at your window, play along.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy