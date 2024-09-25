‘Unethical life hack’: One Chipotle customer reveals the questionable way they scam the fast food chain for free food

Who doesn’t love free food? Whether it’s a full meal or just a sausage roll from Greggs, there’s just something about a free meal that makes it taste so much better than one you would have paid for. What could be tastier than good food and the knowledge that you didn’t have to break the bank to get it?

Unfortunately, restaurant chains don’t just give away stuff on the menu for free. Sure, if you’re a loyal customer and you have the restaurant app then maybe they’ll throw you a bone every once in a while. However, one man by the name of Cristian has discovered a very unethical way of consistently getting free food from Chipotle, and he’s shared his controversial method on TikTok.

Some might call it a loophole, but I think most would just call it stealing. Either way, who would have thought simply screenshotting the code from the app could get you infinite food for life? That seems almost too simple to actually work. Yet, according to Cristian, it works 99% of the time and he’s gotten away with “thousands of dollars worth of free Chipotle.”

I feel like confessing to that last part could land him in some serious legal trouble. Chains and corporations don’t like getting scammed. I mean they really don’t like it, and in some cases, people have even gone to jail for their scams. Then again, if the chain did come after Cristian, and he confessed to making the whole story up to save his behind, it would be quite the challenge proving him wrong (or right, depending on how you look at it).

While some may be tempted to give this loophole a go, many in the comments claimed they’d be too scared to attempt such a high-stakes food heist.

I’m scared they’ll try to touch my screen and see it’s a screen shot

Ex-employees also chimed in, revealing that they would probably let anyone who tried this get away with it.

As an ex chipotle cashier I’d let you go for sure

When ppl r nice i give it to them ngl even if i know they lyin 😭🙏🙏 tough out here

You probably shouldn’t try it though

To avoid Chipotle sending a hitman to my door for sharing this, I’m going to say you definitely should not do this. Besides, in all likelihood, it won’t work. After all, the cat’s out of the bag now. One person could get away with doing it potentially forever, but now that Cristian has revealed his little secret there’s no doubt the restaurant chain will catch on.

I wouldn’t be surprised if someone high up on the Chipotle chain of command has seen the video and is currently taking steps to prevent this. Even if they haven’t, there’s no doubt a flood of people are gearing up to try this little hack, and the managers will catch on soon enough. So if you are brave enough to give it a go and you get caught, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

