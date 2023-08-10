OnlyFans creator gets banned from airport after showing up in ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ cosplay

Cosplaying tends to be an issue in airports, usually because of prop weapons. But what about the outfits themselves? Unfortunately, this OnlyFans creator learned that the hard way that the same issue applies when she got asked by airport staff to change.

Kine-Chan shared an incident that happened at a Brazillian Airport on Instagram, where she dressed up in her Rebecca cosplay from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Sadly, she was told by staff to go home and find something else to wear because it was ‘inappropriate.’ The influencer tried to explain that she was running late for an event and didn’t want to change upon arrival, but it was no use and was turned away at the gate.

So what did Kine-Chan wear at the airport? Based on the image shared on social media, not only did she wear a wig similar to the Cyberpunk character, but she also wore a two-piece outfit that was very revealing. Although she had a somewhat modified version of Rebecca’s black jacket on, it still wasn’t enough to cover up the rest of her body.

It’s no secret that different airports and airlines have varying dress codes. Most of the time, all they ask is for travelers to wear closed shoes and something simple and casual. In 2017, Delta stated that swimwear, sleepwear, or exposed underwear is not allowed to be worn during its flights.

We don't have an item-specific clothing policy, but we encourage no swimwear, sleepwear or underwear as your outerwear. 😃 *MC — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

While the situation was unfortunate for Kine-Chan, she probably should have seen something like this coming. It was already obvious that her attire would raise some alarm bells, but she took the gamble, only for it not to go her way. Her experience ultimately serves as a cautionary tale; don’t be late to the airport, let alone an event. Better yet, bring an extra set of clothes, just in case. And if you do plan to cosplay in public, just make sure that what your wearing fits the venue’s dress code.