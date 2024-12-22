‘Opening the bathroom door is a violation!’: Girl’s best friends pick the worst possible moment to throw her a birthday surprise

Having good friends is one of life’s greatest treasures. People share anything from everyday mundane moments to huge celebrations, to life’s lowest lows.

One of the best parts of having a solid, core group of soulmates is that they know you, love you and want to celebrate you without prompting or question. Birthdays, especially with a good group of friends, are all the sweeter.

One woman on TikTok found out what that’s like, especially when her friends convinced her they were all going to brunch to celebrate her big day only to be treated with a surprise instead. At least, that was the plan.

Instead, they snuck up the elevator of her building, prepped with gifts and excitement to surprise her on her big day. They even had festive music playing on a speaker to give some ambiance to the element of surprise. Then they encouraged a friend to open the door of the apartment. When it was dark and empty, she opened a door to her left to find the birthday girl taking a poop on the toilet.

Probably not the surprise they had in mind.

The birthday girl reacted quite to the interruption while trying to do her business. She begged them to close the door and leave her alone while they waited for the real surprise.

Commenters were quick to defend the poor girl just trying to use the loo. Many of them agreed that you should never, ever open the door of the bathroom when someone is in there, even if you think there is a surprise in store for you. Newsflash, there probably is, and it’s probably not what you had in mind.

One commenter noted that they would probably go into hiding and stop speaking to anyone involved if their friends had violated their privacy in that way. They even said that opening the door to her apartment was the first step but the bathroom door? Forget it.

According to Scientific American, surprises — good or poopy — are the result of some rather surprising brain chemistry from the fight-or-flight days of our ancestors. When our brains are surprised they take it as a cue to pay even more attention to what’s going on around us. One of the chemicals that plays a role in the element of surprise is Noradrenaline. When noradrenaline comes coursing through our brains it causes increased alertness and attention, constricts your blood vessels, and affects your sleep cycle, mood, and memory, according to Cleveland Clinic. All of this preps your brain and body for fight, flight (or fart?) after being surprised.

It’s probably safe to say that the birthday girl had some fight or flight running through her brain when she was just trying to take a birthday poop, only to be barged in on by all of her closest friends. Sure, they were well-meaning and just wanted to celebrate another year of friendship.

But the consensus is in and people agree that if their friends pulled this, it might just be the last year of friendship.

